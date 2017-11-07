330 43

IDEMIA Provides Technologies to SoftBank to Activate Subscriptions in Japan

7/11/2017 - 13:10

- Business Wire

IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, provides remote activation service for IoT devices such as wearables from SoftBank, a leading mobile network operator in Japan.

With the explosion in the number of smartphones around the world, the progressive roll-out of mobile broadband and the arrival of 5G, as well as the growth in the Internet of Things, mobile network operators have more than ever a key role to play in the mobility ecosystem. They must now be able to offer exemplary levels of network availability and quality, in order to guarantee perfect continuity of the user experience, while ensuring the optimum security of all data exchanged.

To achieve this, IDEMIA (formerly known as OT-Morpho) is ready at all times to deliver high-quality and smoothly-integrated solutions and services to ensure this network availability and the continuity of all incoming and outgoing connections, whether professional or personal. Thanks to IDEMIAâs subscription management platform, any device with eUICC can be personalized remotely to connect to the SoftBank network.

Since early September, IDEMIA provides a profile generation service to address SoftBank subscribers in Japan. IDEMIAâs skills are a key asset for SoftBank which will benefit from the proficient solutions offered by IDEMIA to secure and enhance the user experience. SoftBank is not only a leading MNO in Japan, but also recognized as a global connectivity player that serves its users through multiple approaches.

âWe are delighted to partner with Softbank to launch the interoperable solution that will allow Softbank to manage subscriptions remotely to connected devices in Japan, where this growing market is particularly dynamic and innovativeâ, says Pierre Barrial, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activity at IDEMIA.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With close to â¬3bn in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the coming together of OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). This new company counts 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005782/en/

