Human Error is More Common Cause of Unplanned Downtime in Manufacturing Than Any Other Sector, According to New Research

- Business Wire
User error is a more common cause of unplanned downtime in the manufacturing sector than almost any other sector, according to a new Vanson Bourne global study, sponsored by ServiceMax from GE Digital, the leading provider of field service management solutions. Unplanned downtime triggered by user error is 23% compared to as low as 9% in other sectors.
The new study, âAfter The Fall: Cost, Causes and Consequences of Unplanned Downtime,â surveyed more than 100 manufacturers globally at the field service and IT decision maker level in the UK, US, France and Germany. The research also surveyed around 350 companies in other sectors globally across the medical, oil and gas, energy and utilities, telecoms, distribution, logistics and transport sectors, among others.
âItâs perhaps not surprising that the manufacturing sector has higher levels of human error given the breadth of machinery and equipment that requires maintenance and intervention by service engineers and technicians,â said Mark Homer, Vice President Global Customer Transformation for ServiceMax. âWhilst some manufacturers have started to digitize their service offerings with automated field service management that can trigger remedial action or intervention before a failure or outage takes place, large parts of the manufacturing sector have yet to put such systems in place. The knock-on effect of these episodes of unplanned downtime have obvious repercussions on OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) levels for manufacturing businesses.â
A copy of the Vanson Bourne Whitepaper and Executive Summary, can be downloaded here.
About ServiceMax
ServiceMax, from GE Digital, leads the global industry of field service management software â an estimated $25 billion market worldwide. The company creates solutions for the 20 million people globally who install, maintain, and repair machines across dozens of industries as the leading provider of complete end-to-end mobile and cloud-based technology for the sector.
About GE Digital:
GE (NYSE: GE) is the worldâs Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. http://www.ge.com/uk/b2b/digital
About Vanson Bourne:
Vanson Bourne is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Their reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis is founded upon rigorous research principles and their ability to seek the opinions of senior decision makers across technical and business functions, in all business sectors and all major markets. For more information, visit www.vansonbourne.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006370/en/
El pasado fin de semana, Zinedine Zidane, entrenador del Real Madrid era optimista con la recuperación de Gareth Bale. El de Gales no llegó …
Tras un verano plagado de rechazos, el Barcelona quiere moverse en el mercado de fichajes de invierno y sigue peinando las opciones también …
BMW ha presentado una versión más radical del Serie 3, el M3 CS, para continuar con la tradición de las ediciones especiales M que …
Dos personas han muerto y otras dos han resultado heridas este miércoles por la tarde como resultado de un tiroteo que ha tenido lugar en la …
Con un nuevo parón de selecciones, el Real Madrid mira con extrema alerta a los futbolistas de la primera plantilla que se marchan con sus …
A pesar de la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución por parte del Gobierno y la anulación de la declaración de independencia …
Audi, junto con las compañías Ineratec y Energiedienst, planea construir una planta piloto en Suiza para investigar y producir e-diesel, un …
Audi, junto con las compañías Ineratec y Energiedienst, planea construir una planta piloto en Suiza para investigar y producir e-diesel, un …
La Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) negocia con Fernando Hierro, ex jugador, y actualmente entrenador sin equipo, para convertirse en …
La firma automovilística alemana Opel/Vauxhall presentará este jueves su plan de futuro tras su compra por parte del consorcio francés …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los hombres sin mariconeras
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens