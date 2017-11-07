Axonics® Receives IDE Clearance from U.S.FDA to Conduct a Pivotal Study with its Sacral Neuromodulation System for the Treatment of Urinary Dysfunction

- Business Wire
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (r-SNMâ¢) system for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and bowel dysfunction, today announced the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) in accordance with 21 CFR 812 regulations allowing Axonics to conduct a pivotal study designed to gain FDA approval in the United States.
âDuring 2017, as part of the IDE process, the FDA conducted a significant review of our product. A major focus of the technical review was the long-term safety of our implant. The fact that we were able to support our anticipated 15-year full system life-in-the-body claim based on our robust design and development processes, risk analysis and extensive validation testing is testament to the high-quality work of our team,â said Raymond W. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Axonics. âGiven the demand in the U.S. market for SNM therapy, gaining FDA approval is our main focus. To that end, we fully intend to execute this well-designed pivotal study with velocity and in the best interests of patients.â
Axonics expects to begin enrolling patients in the clinical study (ARTISAN-SNM) in November 2017, with a target of approximately 120 patients to be implanted at 15 centers of excellence located in the U.S. and Western Europe.
The ARTISAN-SNM study is a single-arm, prospective pivotal study designed to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the Axonics r-SNM system as an aid in the treatment of urinary urgency incontinence in patients who have failed or could not tolerate more conservative treatments.
Karen L. Noblett, M.D., Axonics Chief Medical Officer, stated, âThe endpoints of the ARTISAN-SNM pivotal study are comparable to published clinical literature for urinary dysfunction. We will be analyzing, among other things, the proportion of responders to SNM therapy at six months post-implant based on reduction in urinary urgency incontinence episodes from the patientâs baseline diary. There has been an overwhelming response from the Urology and Urogynecology community to be part of this pivotal study and, as a result, we have some of the most experienced and prolific implanters as study investigators.â
During 2016, the Axonics r-SNM system gained regulatory approval in Europe and Canada for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary urgency incontinence, urinary retention and fecal incontinence.
About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. The Axonics r-SNM system includes a miniaturized rechargeable implantable neurostimulator qualified to function at least 15 years in the body, a charging system optimized for reduced charge time with no heating, a patient-friendly remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement procedure and programming. For more information, visit the Companyâs website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006189/en/
El pasado fin de semana, Zinedine Zidane, entrenador del Real Madrid era optimista con la recuperación de Gareth Bale. El de Gales no llegó …
Tras un verano plagado de rechazos, el Barcelona quiere moverse en el mercado de fichajes de invierno y sigue peinando las opciones también …
BMW ha presentado una versión más radical del Serie 3, el M3 CS, para continuar con la tradición de las ediciones especiales M que …
Dos personas han muerto y otras dos han resultado heridas este miércoles por la tarde como resultado de un tiroteo que ha tenido lugar en la …
Con un nuevo parón de selecciones, el Real Madrid mira con extrema alerta a los futbolistas de la primera plantilla que se marchan con sus …
A pesar de la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución por parte del Gobierno y la anulación de la declaración de independencia …
Audi, junto con las compañías Ineratec y Energiedienst, planea construir una planta piloto en Suiza para investigar y producir e-diesel, un …
Audi, junto con las compañías Ineratec y Energiedienst, planea construir una planta piloto en Suiza para investigar y producir e-diesel, un …
La Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) negocia con Fernando Hierro, ex jugador, y actualmente entrenador sin equipo, para convertirse en …
La firma automovilística alemana Opel/Vauxhall presentará este jueves su plan de futuro tras su compra por parte del consorcio francés …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Los hombres sin mariconeras
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens