Chris Nardecchia Joins Rockwell Automation as Senior Vice President,IT and Chief Information Officer

7/11/2017 - 11:20

- Business Wire

Chris Nardecchia has joined Rockwell Automation as senior vice president, information technology and chief information officer. In this newly created leadership role reporting to company president and CEO Blake Moret, Nardecchia will provide strategic vision, operational excellence and change leadership to develop and implement information technology initiatives and architecture throughout the company.

âChris is a great addition to the team,â said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation president and CEO. âIn this new role Chris can use his expertise to not only ensure that we are taking the right approach to information technology internally, but also to help us bring The Connected Enterprise to life for our customers.â

Nardecchia brings extensive life sciences industry experience to Rockwell Automation. Most recently, he was vice president and CIO global operations and supply chain at Amgen, Inc. He also held leadership roles at Pfizer and Warner Lambert, where he led IT-enabled business and digital strategy, accelerating growth through technology and data analytics.

Nardecchia also has experience in portfolio management, engineering, operations, mergers and acquisitions, IT risk management and using technology to develop business insights. Earlier in his career, he held process and production engineering roles in the pharmaceutical, chemical and nuclear industries.

Nardecchia holds a bachelorâs degree in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo, and an MBA from Michigan State University.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the worldâs largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people, serving customers in more than 80 countries.

