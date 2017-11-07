330 43

ERYTECH Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

7/11/2017 - 11:20

ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris: ERYP) (ADR: EYRYY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells (âERYTECHâ or the "Company"), today provided a business update and reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Business Highlights

In September 2017, ERYTECH presented full results from its open-label, multi-center, randomized Phase 2b trial of eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid. In October 2017, the Company met with the FDA to discuss further development of eryaspase for the pancreatic cancer indication and intends to meet with the EMA to also discuss the design of a Phase 3 clinical trial that the Company hopes to initiate during the third quarter of 2018. The Company expects that the Phase 3 clinical trial will be designed to study the safety and efficacy of eryaspase combined with chemotherapy in patients with second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 400 to 600 patients across clinical sites in the United States and Europe. The Company expects the primary endpoint of the trial to measure overall survival, and the main secondary endpoints will include progression-free survival, objective response rate, disease control rate, quality of life and safety. ERYTECH is also considering proof-of-concept studies in first-line pancreatic cancer and other settings and has initiated further preclinical work to assess the combinability of eryaspase with other compounds used in the treatment of first-line pancreatic cancer patients.

In October 2017, the Company resubmitted its MAA for eryaspase (GRASPAÂ®) for the treatment of patients with R/R ALL to the EMA. The validation of the MAA by the EMA is ongoing, after which the EMA will begin its formal assessment.

In September 2017, the Company announced the determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose in its U.S. Phase 1 dose escalation trial of eryaspase (GRASPAÂ®) as a first-line treatment of adult ALL patients at the level of 100 U/kg. This dose had been previously recommended following ERYTECHâs Phase 2 trial in elderly ALL patients. It is also the dose level used in the CompanyÂ´s Phase 2b trial in second-line, metastatic pancreatic cancer and in its ongoing Phase 2b trial in AML, from which top-line results are expected by the end of 2017.

Preclinical development activities of other product candidates are progressing: In September, ERYTECH presented preclinical data on its eryminase and erymethionase programs at the 13th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM). Both programs underscore ERYTECHâs opportunities with companies active in the field of metabolic diseases and enzyme replacement therapies. Further proof of concept data are expected during the course of 2018. ERYTECH continues to explore the use of its proprietary ERYCAPS platform to encapsulate tumor antigens within red blood cells as an innovative approach to cancer immunotherapy. The Company expects to complete preclinical proof-of-concept studies of ERYMMUNE during the course of 2018.



Financial Highlights

Net loss for the nine-month period endedÂ September 30, 2017Â was â¬20.8 million, compared to â¬16.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The â¬4.7Â million increase reflected increased activity to advance the Companyâs ongoing preclinical and clinical development programs and was primarily related to the clinical and regulatory progress of product development projects, and higher personnel costs incurred due to the previously announced staffing of key positions in the CompanyÂ´s preclinical, clinical and pharmaceutical operations, to address the CompanyÂ´s activity expansion and prepare the Company for the next stages of its development strategy.

As ofÂ September 30, 2017, ERYTECH had cash and cash equivalents totaling â¬80.3 million, compared with â¬88.6 million as of June 30, 2017Â and â¬37.6 million as of December 31, 2016. Total net cash utilization was â¬8.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and â¬22.8 million for the nine-month period endedÂ September 30, 2017, excluding the â¬65.2 million net proceeds from the CompanyÂ´s April 2017 capital raise.

The financial results for the three and nine months endedÂ September 30, 2017 were in line with ERYTECHâs established strategy for 2017 and reflected the strengthening of the Companyâs operations, which focuses on preparing the Company for its next stage of development, including its expected launch in 2018 of a Phase 3 clinical trial in second line metastatic pancreatic cancer inÂ EuropeÂ andÂ the United States. Management believes that its cash and cash equivalents available at September 30, 2017 are sufficient to fund our clinical trials that have already commenced, on the basis of its current cost structure and its ongoing programs, to ensure its viable going concern through the 2020 horizon.

Key newsflow and milestones expected over the next 12 months

Expect to report results from EU Phase 2b AML study in Europe

Meeting with CHMP on PDAC development plan

Meeting with FDA on ALL development plan

Potential initiation of Phase 3 trial in second-line PDAC in Europe and the U.S.

Potential initiation of clinical studies in first-line PDAC and other solid tumors

Potential launch of Phase 3 trial in first-line adult ALL

Potential launch of Phase 3 trial in AML

Expected initiation of erymethionase Phase 1 study

Next financial updates:

Financial highlights for the 4th quarter and full-year 2017: March 12, 2018 (after market close), followed by a conference call and webcast on March 13, 2018 (1:30pm CET/8:30am EDT)

About ERYTECH and eryaspase (GRASPAÂ®): www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECHâs initial focus is on the development of products that target the amino acid metabolism of cancer, depriving them of nutrients necessary for their survival.

The Companyâs lead product, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPAÂ®, consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells. L-asparaginase has been a standard component of multi-agent chemotherapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but side effects limit treatment compliance, especially in adults and patients with weak performance status. With its improved safety profile, eryaspase aims to provide L-asparaginase to patients who cannot tolerate current non-encapsulated asparaginases.

ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPAÂ® brand name. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for eryaspase for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.

In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing two other product candidates, erymethionase and eryminase, that focus on using encapsulated enzymes to target cancer metabolism and induce tumor starvation. ERYTECH is also exploring the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme replacement therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH is listed on Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CACÂ Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

Financial Information

This press release contains financial information relating to results for the three and nine months endedÂ September 30, 2017. These amounts are unaudited, are subject to completion of financial closing procedures that could result in changes to the amounts, and do not present all information necessary for an understanding of our financial condition as of September 30, 2017. Our independent registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to this financial data and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. These results are not necessarily indicative of any future period.

Â

