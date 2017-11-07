LTI USD Revenue Growth up 4.4% QoQ and 12.9% YoY; Net Profit Jumps 17.4% YoY; Declares Interim Dividend of Rs 8 Per Share

- Business Wire
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY18 results today.
In US Dollars:
In Indian Rupees:
âWe are extremely pleased with our performance in Q2 with an industry leading 4.4% sequential growth in USD revenues. Intense client focus and disciplined execution of our strategy has helped us deliver broad based revenue growth led by Digital, which now represents 32% of our revenues.
We are also delighted to announce two large deals this quarter. These wins, combined with on-track execution of large deals won earlier make us optimistic about the future.â
- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Recent Deal Wins
Client Testimonial
"Our partnership with LTI has matured and grown significantly over last seven years. LTI has a great understanding of our business and has transformed several business-critical applications by leveraging cost-effective testing models. Their extraordinary domain expertise and use of IPâs like DiCE, Ladybug and DTFÂ have accelerated & improved overall quality assurance outcomes. Our synergistic efforts such as joint exercises, workshops, and constant sharing of best practicesÂ helps us stay relevant and current in terms of the technologies we use. We see significant merit in this relationship and have also chosen LTI as the strategic testing partner for our general insurance arm that will be launched shortly.â
- Gerhard Mulder, HOD, Group Shared Resource Management, Liberty Group, South Africa
Awards and Recognitions
Other Business Highlights
About LTI:
LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of theÂ Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more atÂ https://www.lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global
