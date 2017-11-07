- Business Wire
SES Networks has achieved the rigorous MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 (CE 2.0) certification, making it the first and only global managed data service provider capable of delivering ubiquitous, high-performance, carrier-class Ethernet networks and services worldwide over satellite.
SES Networks First to Achieve MEF CE 2.0 Services Certification Over Satellite
The MEF CE 2.0 certification is recognition that SES Networks now has the capability to deliver todayÂ´s most advanced, high-performance and secure Ethernet services across its global footprint. Achieving MEF certification is the first of SES Networksâ many initiatives to transform the role of satellite-enabled services as a pillar of mainstream global connectivity.
The MEF association and its members drive standards for Ethernet services within a framework of agile, assured, and orchestrated services optimized for the digital economy. This is the first time MEF CE 2.0 certification has been awarded to a satellite-enabled data service provider, further validating that SES Networksâ unique Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite-based Ethernet Private Line, E-LAN, E-Access and E-Transit services perform on-par to terrestrial services.
SES Networksâ fibre-like performance and satellite reach paired with MEFâs highest-standard classes of service (CoS) empower customers and partners to offer extended and new standards-compliant services by leveraging ubiquitous satellite Ethernet service interconnection on a truly global basis.
âMEF congratulates SES Networks for being the first satellite player to achieve the CE 2.0 certification of Ethernet services. We welcome the diversity of the satellite market into the community of providers of certified services and congratulate SES Networks for meeting the exacting standards of quality and performance that will benefit customers,â said Nan Chen, President of MEF.
âProviding high-performance, trusted and secure connectivity is at the core of what we do at SES Networks. By becoming the first in our field to be MEF-certified, we can proudly say that our end-to-end managed services are of guaranteed performance levels, allowing our customers to stay focused on maximising business opportunities. Our work with MEF is one of several initiatives SES Networks is undertaking to deliver advanced intelligent network architectures and to evolve agile, assured, orchestrated service definitions that move the industry forward,â said JP Hemingway, Executive Vice President, Product, Marketing and Strategy of SES Networks.
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com
