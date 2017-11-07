IFF Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

- Business Wire
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, reported financial results and strategic achievements for the third quarter ended September 29, 2017.
Management Commentary
âWe are pleased to report strong financial results in the third quarter,â said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. âThanks in large part to our industry-leading innovation, the strength and diversity of our business and our recent acquisitions, we achieved growth in all our categories and regions. Both businesses delivered marked improvements versus the first half led by strong new win performance as well as improved volume trends. At the same time, our focus on driving greater efficiency throughout our business via cost and productivity initiatives, continued to support overall profitability.â
Mr. Fibig continued, âBased on our year-to-date performance and our current outlook for the fourth quarter, we remain optimistic that we can achieve our previously stated full year currency neutral guidance. We continue to focus on the execution of our strategy to drive growth, increase differentiation, and generate return to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize shareholder value.â
Third Quarter 2017 Consolidated Financial Highlights
Third Quarter 2017 Strategic Highlights
Fragrances Business Unit
Flavors Business Unit
A copy of the Companyâs Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be available on its website at www.iff.com or at sec.gov by November 8, 2017.
Audio Webcast
A live webcast to discuss the Companyâs third quarter financial results will be held on November 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the CompanyÂ´s IR website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on the CompanyÂ´s website approximately one hour after the event and will remain available on IFFâs website for one year.
Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes âforward-looking statementsâ under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook for fiscal year 2017. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Companyâs Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Commission on February 28, 2017. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Companyâs actual results and could cause the Companyâs actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Companyâs expectations regarding these statements, such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) macroeconomic trends affecting the emerging markets; (2) the Companyâs ability to implement and adapt its Vision 2020 strategy; (3) the Companyâs ability to successfully identify and complete acquisitions in line with its Vision 2020 strategy, and to realize the anticipated benefits of those acquisitions; (4) the Companyâs ability to realize the benefits of its productivity initiatives and other optimization activities, (5) the Companyâs ability to effectively compete in its market, and to successfully develop new and competitive products that appeal to its customers and consumers; (6) changes in consumer preferences and demand for the Companyâs products or a decline in consumer confidence and spending; (7) the Companyâs ability to benefit from its investments and expansion in emerging markets; (8) the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which it operates, including the devaluation of the Euro and certain emerging market currencies; (9) the economic and political risks associated with the Companyâs international operations, including challenging economic conditions in China and Latin America; (10) the impact of any failure of the Companyâs key information technology systems or costs that could be incurred due to a breach of data privacy or information security; (11) the Companyâs ability to attract and retain talented employees; (12) the Companyâs ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws; (13) volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and transportation; (14) price realization in a rising input cost environment (15) fluctuations in the quality and availability of raw materials; (16) the impact of a disruption in the Companyâs supply chain or its relationship with its suppliers; (17) the impact of customer claims or product recalls; (18) any adverse impact on the availability, effectiveness and cost of the Companyâs hedging and risk management strategies; (19) the Companyâs ability to successfully manage its working capital and inventory balances; (20) uncertainties regarding the outcome of, or funding requirements related to litigation or settlement of pending litigation uncertain tax positions or other contingencies; (21) the effect of legal and regulatory developments, as well as restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its operations by U.S. and foreign governments; (22) adverse changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes; and (23) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to our pension and postretirement obligations. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the Companyâs business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release (i) Currency Neutral Sales, (ii) Adjusted Operating Profit and Currency Neutral Adjusted Operating Profit and (iii) Adjusted EPS and Currency Neutral Adjusted EPS. Currency Neutral Sales eliminate the effects that result from translating its international sales in U.S. dollars. Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EPS exclude (a) restructuring costs, (b) certain other non-operational significant items such as legal charges/credits, gain on sale of assets, operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration-related costs and CTA realization and (c) costs associated with product recalls (often referred to as âItems Impacting Comparabilityâ). When we provide our expectations for our currency neutral metrics in our full year 2017 guidance, we estimate the anticipated FX impact by comparing prior year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction. When we provide our expectations for our Adjusted Operating Profit and our Adjusted EPS in our full year 2017 guidance, the closest corresponding GAAP measures (expected reported Operating Profit and EPS) and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure generally are not available without unreasonable effort due to inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of reconciling items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period and the relevant tax impact of such reconciling items on EPS. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results. Currency Neutral Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit, Currency Neutral Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted EPS and Currency Neutral Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Companyâs results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companiesâ calculation of such metrics.
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking âwhat if?â. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106006412/en/
