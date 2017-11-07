Speedcast Launches SIGMA Gateway Xtreme to Deliver Extreme Reliability and Redundancy

- Business Wire
Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the worldâs most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, announced the release of SIGMA Gateway Xtreme, a new network device capable of managing Speedcastâs global Ku VSAT network, Inmarsatâs Fleet Xpress network, and 4G/LTE services. SIGMA Gateway Xtreme delivers the ultimate in reliability and redundancy, bringing the performance of Fleet Xpress to a new and unmatched level.
âThe launch of SIGMA Gateway earlier in the year was a milestone in bringing secure virtualized server environments to the Maritime market,â said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing, & Business Development, Speedcast. âWeâre excited to be able to offer even better reliability and redundancy with the launch of SIGMA Gateway Xtreme. SIGMA Gateway Xtreme demonstrates Speedcastâs commitment to innovation and to delivering market-leading products that bring value to our customers.â
SIGMA Gateway Xtreme is designed to withstand harsh Maritime environments, delivering the high availability and performance of Fleet Xpress in a secure and integrated environment. Comprised of fully redundant and duplicated hardware, including solid-state hard drives, multiple fans and remote power management, SIGMA Gateway Xtreme is backed up by multiple automated systems in order to mitigate both hardware and software failures.
The SIGMA Gateway Xtreme cybersecurity protection capabilities are powered by Fortinet and provide the safety of next-generation cybersecurity to the Maritime world via an optional virtualized device onboard. The fully managed service includes content filtering, a Unified Threat Management (UTM) platform and intrusion detection with full reporting capabilities. Customers are able to request unlimited changes to how the device manages their on-board network. By reducing the risk of a cybersecurity incident impacting vessel operations, SIGMA Gateway Xtreme delivers peace of mind to a fleet.
SIGMA Gateway Xtreme provides a secured virtualized environment where a customer or a third partyâs virtual machines (VM) can be hosted. SIGMA Gateway Xtreme automatically hosts its VM across both servers, and presents them as a single instance, making it ideal for critical or high-availability requirements.
To learn more about SIGMA Gateway Xtreme, Speedcast and its communications solutions, visit www.speedcast.com.
About Speedcast International Limited
Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the worldâs most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.
Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook
SpeedcastÂ® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Â© 2017 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005871/en/
