Efficacy and safety maintained in patients who switched from Humira® to biosimilar Cyltezo®

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced one-year data from VOLTAIREÂ®-RA, a pivotal Phase III clinical trial comparing CyltezoÂ® (adalimumab-adbm) and reference product HumiraÂ®*. The 48-week data showed that CyltezoÂ® is equivalent, with no clinically meaningful differences in efficacy, safety and immunogenicity to HumiraÂ® in people with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), including in patients who switched from HumiraÂ® to CyltezoÂ® at week 24.1
âThese data are an important addition to the robust body of evidence demonstrating CyltezoÂ® is biosimilar to HumiraÂ®,â said Karsten Kissel, MD, Head of Global Medical Affairs Biosimilars at Boehringer Ingelheim. âBiosimilars have potential cost benefits to the healthcare system and support affordable access to important biologic medicines for patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases like RA.â
âIn addition to the 48-week efficacy results, the adalimumab biosimilar CyltezoÂ® showed equivalent safety and immunogenicity to HumiraÂ®,â said Stanley B. Cohen, MD, Metroplex Clinical Research Center, Presbyterian Hospital, Dallas, Texas. âConsistent results were also demonstrated when patients were switched to CyltezoÂ® from the reference product.â
These data will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology / Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.
In the EU, CyltezoÂ® recently received positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for multiple chronic inflammatory diseases including, in adults:
The CHMP also recommended approval of CyltezoÂ® for the treatment of paediatric inflammatory diseases, including moderate to severe CrohnÂ´s disease (age six and older), severe chronic plaque psoriasis (age four and older), enthesitis-related arthritis (age six and older) and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (age two and older).
CyltezoÂ® is not commercially available in Europe or the U.S. at this time. In any event Boehringer Ingelheim does not intend to launch CyltezoÂ® in the EU before expiration of the respective SPC for adalimumab in October 2018. Boehringer Ingelheim is currently engaged in patent litigation with AbbVie in the U.S.
