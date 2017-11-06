Smiths Detection Takes Checkpoint Security to a New Level

- Business Wire
Smiths Detectionhas introduced the eagerly awaited HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX checkpoint scanner â the first to feature the companyâs proprietary CT (Computed Tomography) scanning technology. It was developed to deliver higher levels of security whilst also optimising checkpoint performance through improved productivity, higher throughput and lower costs.
Launched today at Inter Airport Europe, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX eliminates the need to remove electronic devices and liquids from hand luggage, subject to approval from the appropriate local authorities. This will expedite screening and make the process more passenger-friendly. Simply handling fewer trays can significantly increase checkpoint throughput, while the impressive 0.2m/s belt speed and low false alarm rate also speed up the process.
To minimise upgrade costs, the new scanner can be easily incorporated into existing checkpoint lanes. Integration into an advanced screening and management platform, such as Smiths Detectionâs Checkpoint.Evoplus, will streamline operations even further through remote screening and directed search, as well as providing access to valuable management data. Further planned enhancements for the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX focus on the automatic detection of prohibited items such as guns and large knives, potentially meaning operators will no longer need to review every image.
âThe HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX is a key element in our end-to-end, state-of-the-art checkpoint solution. It uses proprietary technology to deliver a ground-breaking checkpoint scanner,â commented Tony Tielen, Vice President of EMEA for Smiths Detection. âCT is the only technology likely to meet the new C3 (and in the future C4) European standards for Explosives Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage and we are delighted to be leading the way in this exciting new area.â
CT scanners examine baggage contents from every angle and generate 3D images with very precise data so more accurate judgements can be made on substances within the bag.
Although first used for hold baggage scanners in the early 1990s, the checkpoint environment demands something much smaller, lighter and less intrusive. Therefore it has taken time for both regulatory and technological advancements to make CT a viable option for screening cabin baggage.
The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has been submitted for relevant testing for EDS CB C3 and TSA programs. The first systems will be available in early 2018.
Ends
About Smiths Detection
Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and military markets. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.
Our goal is simple â to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com
El guardameta español Iker Casillas suma el Premio Golden Foot 2017 a su amplio palmarés tras recibirlo este martes en una gala en …
La Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) ha decidido anular la presentación de la nueva camiseta de la selección española para el …
El finlandés Sakari Orava, el médico que operó a Ousmane Dembélé de una rotura del tendón del bíceps femoral de la pierna izquierda, …
El Atlético de Madrid pasa por una situación delicada. Sin fichajes este verano, con un juego pobre y a punto del K.O. en la Champions …
El periodista de El Chiringuito Eduardo Inda ha informado de un enfrentamiento de Cristiano Ronaldo con Isco Alarcón ha anunciado un enfado …
La Audiencia Provincial de Cuenca ha condenado a 48 años de cárcel a Sergio Morate al considerarle autor de los asesinatos de Laura del …
La polémica ha saltado con el nuevo modelo de camiseta de la selección española de fútbol fabricado por Adidas y que se usará en el …
La nueva camiseta de la selección española de fútbol para el Mundial de Rusia ha causado conmoción por la combinación de colores que, …
Los once puntos que suma el Athletic Club después de disputarse la undécima jornada de liga es el cuarto peor registro del equipo …
Lamborghini ha presentado el Terzo Millennio, un sensacional prototipo que adelanta algunos rasgos del que será el primer superdeportivo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El Airlander 10, listo para volar
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens