CEMEX Delivers the Future: CEMEX Go

6/11/2017 - 14:50

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (âCEMEXâ) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is transforming the global building materials industry with the launch of CEMEX Go, a first-of-its-kind, fully digital customer integration platform. Combining CEMEXâs industry leadership with cutting-edge digital innovation, CEMEX Go is a multi-device offering that provides a seamless experience for order placement, live tracking of shipments, and managing invoices and payments for CEMEXâs main products, including bagged and bulk cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and multi-products. CEMEX Go delivers real-time, detailed information that customers need to get more done in less time, enabling them to have more control over their businesses.

Fernando A. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of CEMEX, said: âTodayâs launch is the culmination of the first step of this strategic initiative and the hard work of many people throughout our organization. It also is a testament to our customer-centric mindset and relentless focus on continuous innovation and improvement. CEMEX Go creates an experience for our customers that is superior to anything that has been provided in the past and is the only platform of its kind currently offered in our industry.â

Mr. Gonzalez continued: âCEMEX Go moves us closer to our customers by being faster, more transparent, and more efficient, which will enable greater productivity and open up new growth opportunities for our customers and for us. CEMEX Go places the power to succeed in todayâs fast-paced and dynamic market in the hands of our customers.â

Earlier this year, CEMEX launched its open innovation and venture capital unit, CEMEX Ventures, which focuses on engaging start-ups, entrepreneurs, universities and other stakeholders expected to shape tomorrowâs construction ecosystem by tackling the industryâs toughest challenges. CEMEX VentureÂ´s core activities would enrich the ongoing iterative nature of CEMEX Go, as it adds functionalities to further create value for its customers in new and different ways. This commitment to innovation is more proof of how CEMEX will bring the global building materials industry into the interconnected age.

CEMEX Go launches as a fully digital suite of services that will help customers get more done in less time by simplifying and streamlining their interactions with CEMEX, reducing customersâ administrative burden and giving them more time to focus on more strategic business matters. Through the platform, customers will be able to work anytime and anywhere using multiple devices. With CEMEX Go, customers can review their history of transactions, track their shipments real-time via GPS, receive instant notifications of their order status, make adjustments to their orders, and have full visibility and transparency of all the information they need to better manage their business. In short, with CEMEX Go, customers will be able to do in minutes what historically has taken them hours, all one click away.

In November 2017, CEMEX Go will start to roll out in the United States and Mexico. The deployment in the rest of CEMEXâs geographies will take place over the course of 2018, changing the way CEMEX does business around the world.

CEMEX is undertaking its sweeping digital transformation with the support of its long-time partners, IBM and NEORIS. CEMEX is leveraging both companiesâ expertise, innovation, and cutting-edge IT services to deliver game-changing solutions that provide a superior customer experience.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.

