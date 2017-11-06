Gaining Market Share: Scientist.com Announces Key Hires after Signing Partnerships with Multiple European Pharmas

- Business Wire
Scientist.com, the life science industryâs largest online marketplace for outsourced scientific services, announced today that it has formed a UK subsidiary called Scientist.com Ltd and made a series of important hires across Europe. This follows Scientist.comâs recent announcement of new partnerships with eight large pharmaceutical companies that operate major research campuses across Europe.
New personnel leading the Scientist.com European expansion include Tom Dexter, VP Business Development (UK); Christoph Schittny, VP Strategic Partnerships (Germany); Laura Benitez, PhD, Sr. Director Business Development (Spain); Mark Livingstone, PhD, Account Manager (France); and Sarah Harkcom, General Counsel (UK).
âAs we rapidly expand the Scientist.com marketplace in Europe, it is essential that we continue to support our clientele with outstanding sourcing professionals,â stated Tom Dexter, Scientist.comâs Vice President, Business Development, formerly of AstraZeneca and Rolls-Royce PLC, âI am excited to be part of such a distinguished set of new employees, all of whom have extensive experience in life science research procurement.â
Europe is the birthplace of most multinational companies that comprise the modern pharmaceutical industry and is still home to numerous pharmaceutical headquarters and research campuses. For the past three years, Scientist.com has operated research marketplaces on campuses throughout Europe. The company supports more than 30 European currencies, including the Euro, GBP, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, and has over 600 signed European research suppliers.
âOur expanded presence in Europe will help us offer outstanding customer service to our new European pharmaceutical partners,â stated Christoph Schittny, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, formerly of Bayer and Shering AG. âScientist.com is continuing to drive innovation in the global research outsourcing space.â
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com is the worldÂ´s leading marketplace for outsourced research. We connect scientists with 2,250 pre-signed commercial suppliers offering discovery, pre-clinical and clinical services. The marketplace simplifies the entire research sourcing process, saving time and money and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies while maintaining full compliance with an organizationâs procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the worldâs major pharmaceutical companies, VWR International and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised more than $33 million from Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures, Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures and Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo among others. Visit scientist.com to learn more.
