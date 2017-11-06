330 43

Turkish Airlines Accelerates Operational Efficiencies with MicroStrategy 10TM

6/11/2017

MicroStrategyÂ® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that Turkish Airlines, an award-winning global airline carrier, has successfully deployed MicroStrategy 10 for greater insight into reservation, ticketing and departure control system (DCS) data, to discover new ways to improve operational performance and minimize travel delays. Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline with a fleet of 329 passenger and cargo aircraft flying to 300 destinations worldwide.

Approximately 5,000 Turkish Airlines employees rely on MicroStrategyâs powerful mobile productivity apps to interact, online or offline, with operational performance data in the palm of their hands. Business users can pull up any one of their mobile apps on their iPads, iPhones and Android mobile devices to write back transactions directly to the database. These transactions include updating passenger reservations, typically as checked-in, boarded, flown or another status as soon as the change occurs. Recently, Turkish Airlines rolled out additional mobile apps for day-to-day airline operations that put transaction services capabilities into action. To hear how Turkish Airlines is leveraging MicroStrategy 10 to enhance operational performance, watch this video.

âWith data in the airline industry constantly growing in size and complexity, deploying MicroStrategy 10 has allowed us to organize our library of metadata in one place so we can better understand and act on all our datasets -- Oracle, Hadoop and mainframe -- to identify opportunities that cut costs and minimize travel delays for our passengers,â said Ibrahim Oral Emul, Big Data and Business Intelligence Manager at Turkish Airlines. âWe also leveraged the MicroStrategy platform to create a native mobile experience. Our users rely on MicroStrategy Mobileâs unique capabilities to interact with our travel data so we can improve customer satisfaction. MicroStrategy has become a crucial asset for the Turkish Airlines team to accelerate smart decision-making.â

âMicroStrategy recognizes that quality and speed of decision-making can make or break an organizationâs ability to execute key decisions better and faster than the competition,â said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. âWe are excited to see the MicroStrategy platform have such a broad impact on Turkish Airlines. Not only has it accelerated how their user community reacts to data to make impactful decisions, but it has also introduced new ways for them to rethink and enhance the passenger experience.â

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines is a 4-star airline today with a fleet of 329 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 300 destinations worldwide with 251 international and 49 domestic. According to the 2017 Skytrax survey, already having a six-consecutive years of âBest Airline in Europeâ award between 2011 and 2016, Turkish Airlines has now been chosen as the "Best Airline in Southern Europe" for the ninth consecutive time. Having won the "Best Economy Class Onboard Catering" award in 2010, Turkish Airlines has been awarded the Worldâs "Best Business Class Onboard Cateringâ in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. After winning the âWorldâs Best Business Class Loungeâ award in 2015 and 2017, the global carrier also picked up the Worldâs âBest Business Class Lounge Diningâ award for the third consecutive year according to this yearâs survey results. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin, and Instagram.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 10 and MicroStrategy Mobile are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

