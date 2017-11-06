330 43

Sony Music Foundation Presents "THE 12th INTERNATIONAL OBOECOMPETITION OF JAPAN 2018 in Tokyo"

6/11/2017 - 11:35

- Business Wire

Sony Music Foundation will be hosting âTHE 12th INTERNATIONAL OBOE COMPETITION OF JAPAN 2018 in Tokyoâ in September and October next year. The Competition is being held triennially since 1985, and to date, the prize winners are very active and successful including having taken the position of the principal oboists of world famous orchestra.

The first seven competitions were held in Tokyo. The venue was changed to Karuizawa, Nagano for the next four competitions, the 11th competition being the most recent. The 12th competition will be held in Tokyo for nine days from September 29 through October 7, 2018.

Official website: http://oboec.jp/index_e

[Dates] Â Â Period for application: Â February 15 (Thu) through March 13 (Tue), 2018 (must arrive by this date, Japan time) Preliminary Screening with recorded materials (closed to the public): April, 2018 Registration: Â September 26 (Wed), 2018 Â (Following rounds are all open to the public) First Round: Â September 29 (Sat), 30 (Sun), 2018 at Tokyo Opera City Recital Hall Â Â Results announcement: September 30 (Sun) Second Round: Â October 2 (Tue), 3 (Wed), 4 (Thu), 2018 at Tokyo Opera City Recital Hall Â Â Results announcement: October 4 (Thu) Final Round and Award Presentation Ceremony: October 6 (Sat), 2018 at Kioi Hall Prize Winners & Jury Concert: Â October 7 (Sun), 2018 at Kioi Hall Â [Place] Â Â First and Second Rounds Â Â Tokyo Opera City Recital Hall Â https://www.operacity.jp/en/concert/index.php Â Â Address: 3-20-2 Nishi-shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 163-1403 Japan Â Final Round and Award Presentation Ceremony Kioi Hall Â http://www.kioi-hall.or.jp/en Â Â Address: 6-5, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 102-0094 Japan Â [Jury Chairman] Â Â Hansjorg SCHELLENBERGER Â (Oboist, Conductor) Â [Members of Jury] (in alphabetical order) Maurice BOURGUE Â (Oboist) Ken-ichi FURUBE Â (Principal Oboist - New Japan Philharmonic) Gordon HUNT Â (Principal Oboe - London Chamber Orchestra, former Principal Oboe - Philharmonia Orchestra, Conductor) Yoshiaki OBATA Â (Professor at Tokyo University of the Arts) Dwight PARRY Â (Principal Oboist - Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra) Masaru YOSHIDA Â (Principal Bassoonist - Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo) Â

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171105005133/en/

PUBLICIDAD