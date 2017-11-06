- Business Wire
YKK Corporation (Head office: 1 Kanda Izumi-cho, Chiyoda, Tokyo) has produced the short film âAUTO CAMPINGâ as part of its efforts to widely promote its corporate brand and zippers. The film, which tells the story of a family at a campsite using automatic zippers, is slated to be released on Monday, November 6 on YKKâs official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/YKKfastening) and YKKâs official website. It will also be distributed as a commercial ad on YouTube.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171105005006/en/
YKK to release short film "AUTO CAMPING" on its website and YouTube on November 6 (Photo: Business Wire)
Automatic zippers are a product featured in âFASTENING DAYS,â a short animated film series produced by YKK from 2014 to 2017, which has garnered a total of over 26 million online views. YKK set out to make the product a reality. With automatic zippers, it is possible to open and close the zipper by remote control using a smartphone. YKK anticipates that automatic zippers will be used not only with industrial materials, but in a diverse array of fields, including the apparel industry, in the future.
YKK has produced the new âAUTO CAMPINGâ film to share the YKK Fastening Products tag line, âLittle Parts. Big Difference.â with the world through the theme of automatic zippers, which are currently under development. It tells the story of a family visiting a slightly futuristic campsite that ends up having a wonderful night by using automatic zippers.
Through branded content such as this, YKK is expressing its business stance of taking on the challenge of creating new products.
Movie URL: http://www.ykkfastening.com/fasteningdays/
About YKK Corporation
The YKK Group operates in 70 countries and regions around the world, with a global business management structure covering 6 regions. Its core business segment is Fastening Products (zippers, snaps, buttons etc.).
Company name: YKK Corporation
President: Hiroaki Otani
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171105005006/en/
El guardameta español Iker Casillas suma el Premio Golden Foot 2017 a su amplio palmarés tras recibirlo este martes en una gala en …
La Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) ha decidido anular la presentación de la nueva camiseta de la selección española para el …
El finlandés Sakari Orava, el médico que operó a Ousmane Dembélé de una rotura del tendón del bíceps femoral de la pierna izquierda, …
El Atlético de Madrid pasa por una situación delicada. Sin fichajes este verano, con un juego pobre y a punto del K.O. en la Champions …
El periodista de El Chiringuito Eduardo Inda ha informado de un enfrentamiento de Cristiano Ronaldo con Isco Alarcón ha anunciado un enfado …
La Audiencia Provincial de Cuenca ha condenado a 48 años de cárcel a Sergio Morate al considerarle autor de los asesinatos de Laura del …
La polémica ha saltado con el nuevo modelo de camiseta de la selección española de fútbol fabricado por Adidas y que se usará en el …
La nueva camiseta de la selección española de fútbol para el Mundial de Rusia ha causado conmoción por la combinación de colores que, …
Los once puntos que suma el Athletic Club después de disputarse la undécima jornada de liga es el cuarto peor registro del equipo …
Lamborghini ha presentado el Terzo Millennio, un sensacional prototipo que adelanta algunos rasgos del que será el primer superdeportivo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El Airlander 10, listo para volar
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens