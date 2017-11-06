Empresas y finanzas
YKK Corporation (Head office: 1 Kanda Izumi-cho, Chiyoda, Tokyo) has produced the short film âAUTO CAMPINGâ as part of its efforts to widely promote its corporate brand and zippers. The film, which tells the story of a family at a campsite using automatic zippers, is slated to be released on Monday, November 6 on YKKâs official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/YKKfastening) and YKKâs official website. It will also be distributed as a commercial ad on YouTube.

YKK to release short film

YKK to release short film "AUTO CAMPING" on its website and YouTube on November 6 (Photo: Business Wire)

Automatic zippers are a product featured in âFASTENING DAYS,â a short animated film series produced by YKK from 2014 to 2017, which has garnered a total of over 26 million online views. YKK set out to make the product a reality. With automatic zippers, it is possible to open and close the zipper by remote control using a smartphone. YKK anticipates that automatic zippers will be used not only with industrial materials, but in a diverse array of fields, including the apparel industry, in the future.
YKK has produced the new âAUTO CAMPINGâ film to share the YKK Fastening Products tag line, âLittle Parts. Big Difference.â with the world through the theme of automatic zippers, which are currently under development. It tells the story of a family visiting a slightly futuristic campsite that ends up having a wonderful night by using automatic zippers.
Through branded content such as this, YKK is expressing its business stance of taking on the challenge of creating new products.

Movie URL: http://www.ykkfastening.com/fasteningdays/

About YKK Corporation
The YKK Group operates in 70 countries and regions around the world, with a global business management structure covering 6 regions. Its core business segment is Fastening Products (zippers, snaps, buttons etc.).

Company name: YKK Corporation
President: Hiroaki Otani

