330 43

YKK to Release Short Film "AUTO CAMPING" on Its Website and YouTube on November 6

6/11/2017 - 11:10

- Business Wire

YKK Corporation (Head office: 1 Kanda Izumi-cho, Chiyoda, Tokyo) has produced the short film “AUTO CAMPING” as part of its efforts to widely promote its corporate brand and zippers. The film, which tells the story of a family at a campsite using automatic zippers, is slated to be released on Monday, November 6 on YKK’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/YKKfastening) and YKK’s official website. It will also be distributed as a commercial ad on YouTube.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171105005006/en/

YKK to release short film "AUTO CAMPING" on its website and YouTube on November 6 (Photo: Business Wire)

Automatic zippers are a product featured in “FASTENING DAYS,” a short animated film series produced by YKK from 2014 to 2017, which has garnered a total of over 26 million online views. YKK set out to make the product a reality. With automatic zippers, it is possible to open and close the zipper by remote control using a smartphone. YKK anticipates that automatic zippers will be used not only with industrial materials, but in a diverse array of fields, including the apparel industry, in the future.

YKK has produced the new “AUTO CAMPING” film to share the YKK Fastening Products tag line, “Little Parts. Big Difference.” with the world through the theme of automatic zippers, which are currently under development. It tells the story of a family visiting a slightly futuristic campsite that ends up having a wonderful night by using automatic zippers.

Through branded content such as this, YKK is expressing its business stance of taking on the challenge of creating new products.

Movie URL: http://www.ykkfastening.com/fasteningdays/

About YKK Corporation

The YKK Group operates in 70 countries and regions around the world, with a global business management structure covering 6 regions. Its core business segment is Fastening Products (zippers, snaps, buttons etc.).

Company name: YKK Corporation

President: Hiroaki Otani

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171105005006/en/

PUBLICIDAD