DEWA Is the First Organisation outside Europe to Win EFQM Global Excellence Award in the Platinum Category

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Global Excellence Award from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), becoming the first organisation outside Europe to receive this prestigious award, and the first in the Awardâs history to win it from first application. DEWA achieved between 750-800 points, ranking in the Platinum category, which includes leading companies and institutions that promote sustainable excellence.
âAt DEWA, we work in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has identified the basic features and proactive approach for future governments. This is based on achieving the best accomplishments in various sectors of government, to reflect positively on the services provided to citizens and society member. The excellence process with the Dubai Government Excellence Program has contributed to promoting a culture of institutional excellence, consolidating the foundations of sustainable excellence. DEWA provides a positive work environment that contributes individual and organisational efficiency and institutionalising a culture of excellence, according to the highest standards of total quality management and sustainable excellence. At DEWA, excellence is a daily work programme implemented according to specific and well-thought-out strategies and plans carried out by all staff, to achieve the happiness of customers and society as a whole,â said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
A team of 7 assessors from EFQM visited DEWA to review its procedures and practices in innovation, excellence, continuous development, and policies to maintain its achievements. The team commended DEWAâs efforts which contribute to realising its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility, and applauded its achievements over the past years.
The UAE, represented by DEWA, ranked first in the world in getting electricity, as per the World Bankâs Doing Business 2018 report. The extensive report uses multiple criteria to measure the ease of doing business in 190 countries around the world.
