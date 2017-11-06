330 43

FINEOS Announces General Availability of FINEOS AdminSuite FastTrack

6/11/2017 - 10:40

- Business Wire

FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today announced the general availability of FINEOS Policy & Billing as part of FINEOS AdminSuite adding next generation policy administration and billing capabilities to our industry leading FINEOS Claims. The announcement was made during the 2017 FINEOS Global Summit currently taking place in San Francisco.

FINEOS Policy and Billing, delivered in the cloud, provide clients an integrated solution to support new business acquisition through member record keeping with best in class billing flexibility. AdminSuite, including FINEOS Claims, provides Insurance Carriers with the ability to service both Group and Voluntary business, with flexible administrative oversight to meet each specific caseâs needs while driving a superior customer experience.Â Included with the FINEOS AdminSuite is an open API structure allowing integration with most complimentary systems such as CRM, Underwriting/Rating, and Producer Compensation.

FINEOS has developed a pre-configured, cloud-based offering, FastTrack, to enable a quick start for our clients. The FastTrack offering will enable a Carrier to get up and running with new products and services more quickly than the traditional policy administration implementations. FINEOS clients leveraging FastTrack can launch a new product, enter a market segment, or offer new services with much less risk than ever before. AdminSuite FastTrack empowers the carrier to compete in the ever-changing benefits market, without technology holding them back.

FastTrack supports pre-configured Group Term Life, Disability and Voluntary products available out of the box. Additionally, leveraging the FINEOS OpenCore approach, API connections are available for Enrollment, Benefits Administration, and Digital solutions to integrate with your existing infrastructure.

Commenting on FINEOS AdminSuite, Michael Kelly CEO, FINEOS said, âWe are very pleased to offer our clients a complete solution for Policy Administration, Billing, Claims and Absence. We are investing significantly in new product development to provide our customers comprehensive core solutions in the cloud. Extending our FastTrack program to the complete AdminSuite will enable our customers to get down to business faster and easier than ever before.â

FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident and Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many yearsâ experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA assist models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

