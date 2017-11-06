330 43

AccelStor Expands Its NeoSapphire High-Availability Series for Business-Critical IT Services

AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, today announced its new high-availability all-flash array, the NeoSapphire H510. Targeting the business-critical IT segment such as data center, OLTP, media production and database applications, AccelStor has taken a unique and a âfrom the ground-upâ approach to designing a high availability storage system. AccelStor leverages the shared-nothing architecture and blended it with the unique algorithm of the FlexiRemapÂ® technology, further enhancing the availability and reliability of the system, resulting in an all-flash storage infrastructure that consistently runs at peak performance with 360K sustained IOPS for 4KB random writes.

AccelStor Vice President, David Kao, said âAccelStor is thrilled to be continuing and expanding our NeoSapphire Series with this iconic H510 model. Powered by FlexiRemapÂ® technology, the H510 all-flash array meets the most stringent demands for enterprises seeking to increase productivity, reliability and agility, while promoting business continuity and disaster recovery. With NeoSapphire H510, we are able to provide high-availability storage devices that provide astounding performance as well as great endurance and seamless reliability.â

True High Availability with 99.9999% Reliability

Experiencing unplanned system downtime is always a nightmare for business. The stunning marriage of AccelStorâs executive FlexiRemapÂ® flash-oriented technology and shared-nothing architecture delivers a true high availability flash array, the NeoSapphire H510, provides 99.9999% reliability and essentially zero downtime. The H510âs design includes fully redundant hardware, no single point of failure, guaranteeing no data loss during operation.

Symmetric Active-Active Architecture to Simplify Deployment

AccelStor NeoSaphhire symmetric active-active controller design also dramatically simplifies deployment and enables full usage of node bandwidth so individual data volume throughput can constantly grow. Typical asymmetric active-active storage systems can be very complex to configure in an IT environment. Using a Symmetric active-active architecture can avoid the performance degradation experienced by asymmetric active-active systems as they will pass I/O between nodes or controllers. Asymmetric active-active systems can also lead to performance or path failover issues if there is any setup or management issues. The H510âs symmetric active-active architecture will require less management time from IT professionals and ensure no risk of path thrashing.

End-to-End Data Protection and Rich Data Service Feature

AccelStor always considers data protection as a top priority. Some vendors adopt NVRAM as a write cache and use supercapacitors to provide energy to write the RAM content into flash in the event of a power failure. However, supercapacitor can still cause a single point of failure. AccelStor aims to provide comprehensive data protection. With the special write-through design, its NeoSapphire AFAs acknowledge the completion of incoming I/O only when 100% of the data has been written on the SSD. As well as data protection, the NeoSapphire H510 also provides a rich set of enterprise-level data service features. Efficient array-based snapshots, replication, Free Clone, thin/thick provisioning and FlexiDedupeTM help to reduce the storage space consumption. The H510 also supports self-encrypting drives (SED), which provide strong security for data at rest and prevent unauthorized data access. SED also offers the ability to cryptographically erase the drive ensuring the drive has been wiped clean and there is no data remaining. All these features ensure that the H510 complies with the latest General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of EU.

Always Performing with Non-Disruptive Maintenance

For the controller maintenance and software upgrades, the H510 requires no maintenance window and has zero impact on performance thanks to the shared nothing architecture and the modular design. You can simply perform the maintenance on a single node while receiving the full performance and capabilities of the secondary node. This design makes H510 a perfect storage solution for any primary storage applications, such as data centers, OLTP, media production and database.

About AccelStor, Inc.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStorÂ´s NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like artificial intelligence, IoT, data center, virtualization, high-performance computing, database, media processing, fintech and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire, please visit www.accelstor.com.

AccelStor, FlexiRemap and NeoSapphire are trademarks or registered trademarks of AccelStor, Inc. in the United States of America and/or other countries.

