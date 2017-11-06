ISA TanTec Acquires a Major Stake in an Italian Tannery

- Business Wire
ISA TanTec is pleased to announce the acquisition of a major stake in Scamosceria del Brenta Srl (Scabrenta), an Italian tannery with a tradition of more than 75 years in tanning and even longer in leather trading.
Since 1941, Scabrenta has developed unique capabilities that allow them to focus on specialized leather solutions for leading consumer brands around the world. Under the terms of agreement, Angelo and Filippo Gerolimetto, the senior leadership of the firm, have invested into ISA TanTec while other shareholders sold a majority stake of Scabrenta to ISA TanTec.
Scabrenta, using its proprietary technology and deep knowledge of Italian leather making, will be an important R&D hub for various kinds of leather solutions within the ISA group. Importantly, ISA will be able to deliver Italian developed leather to the Asian market, broadening the range and quality of solutions for its customers.
âWe are convinced that the investment into Scabrenta is another milestone in continuing to develop ISA TanTec into a global player in the tanning industry, now also covering Italy, the hub of fashion and leather making.â said Uwe Hutzler, CEO ISA TanTec.
ISA TanTec, the eco-friendly leather manufacturer, known for its LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) Trademark, is owned by its founder, Management and Navis Capital Partners, one of the largest Private Equity Firms in Asia.
