X-base, the Wireless LED Lighting and Display System From Happinet Corporation is a Revolution in Decorative Lighting

3/11/2017 - 11:05

Happinet Corporation launches X-base (pronounced "Cross Base") - a display stand that wirelessly powers specially designed LED lights, on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter beginning November 3rd, 2017.

X-base | Wireless LED Lighting and Display System

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1294229783/944152049?ref=380805&token=fcafcc9c

X-base allows modelers, collectors and artists to add stunning lighting effects to plastic models, figures, installations, or even inside aquariums without any technical know-how.

The X-base Power Station

The Power Station wirelessly illuminates LED lights through an exclusive magnetic field resonance system. When the X-base Power Station is turned on, the LEDs automatically light up when placed within the magnetic field.

Wireless power technology is now used to charge devices like smartphones and electric toothbrushes, but the X-base Power Station extends power delivery farther out to include the 11.8" x 11.8" x 11.8" area of the display stand.

The X-base LED lights

The X-base LEDs come in seven color variations for dramatic and imaginative lighting.

The LEDs are wireless, so can be installed on movable locations like on the arms of plastic models without hindering posing or movement.

The LEDs are waterproof, making spectacular aquariums and underwater illuminated displays possible.

Up to 500 LEDs can be illuminated simultaneously with X-base´s power supply.

Installation is easy using commercially available adhesives or similar products.

Measuring 0.18" in diameter and height, the LEDs are extremely small, so can be fit into tight spaces.

The Kickstarter campaign

The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise funds to develop X-base for the following markets: USA, Canada, Australia, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

One X-base Power Station and a ten-pack of white LED lights set starts at a pledge of ¥23,999.

The Kickstarter campaign runs for 30 days starting November 3rd, 2017.

Official Site: http://www.x-base.jp/en/

Press Kit: https://goo.gl/5HsxYC

*Figures courtesy of ©KOTOBUKIYA and Copyright ©AOSHIMA BUNKA KYOZAI Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

