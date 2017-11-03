Face Unlock ? The Trump Card of DOOGEE MIX 2

- Business Wire
Whatâs the most popular design or function in smartphones recently? Face recognition could be one of the answers. Though smartphone producers sacrificed front fingerprint sensors for a larger screen-to-body ratio, like you can find in iPhone X and Samsung Note 8, they provided new ways to unlock the phones in addition to back fingerprint sensors.
However, face recognition technology is now used in high-end products, so itâs reasonable that the Face Unlock in DOOGEE MIX 2 (http://www.doogee.cc/detail/mix-series-bezel-less-smartphone/122) caught many eyes in Hong Kong last week.
There are many full display smartphones in this show, but DOOGEE MIX 2 is the only one that supports face recognition. The Face Unlock in DOOGEE MIX 2 is operated by the front camera. Save your facial features in advance, then you can unlock the phone by looking at the screen. The whole process of recognition and unlocking only takes 0.1 seconds, which amazed guests greatly.
DOOGEE MIX 2 also boosts itself as the first quad-camera full display smartphone â it has 16.0MP+13.0MP dual cameras in the back, and two cameras in the front, too. The selfie camera is the same as usual - 8.0MP with 88Â° wide-angle. But the âwefieâ camera is a very impressive part because of its 130Â° wider-angle. With such a wide imaging area, MIX 2 is able to capture 8 to 10 people in one picture easily. So, maybe itâs time to get rid of your selfie stick if you have the MIX 2.
In the aspect of display, DOOGEE MIX 2 is an excellent âfull displayâ smartphone. It adds a 5.99â display to a slim body. With the 18:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ 1080*2160 resolution, the display performance is solid in DOOGEE MIX 2.
Powered by MTK Helio P25, the cota-core CPU is powerful with 6GB of built-in RAM. The battery of MIX 2 is upgraded, from 3380mAh in the predecessor to 4060mAh now.
DOOGEE MIX 2 is available for pre-order; visit the official website (http://www.doogee.cc/sale/week/) and you can buy this powerful phone at $200 in November.
About Doogee:
Doogee is a leading hi-tech enterprise specializing in the production and sales of smartphones and accessories. The company was founded in December, 2002.
For more information: www.doogee.cc
Â
