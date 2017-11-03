330 43

IFF´s Nicolas Mirzayantz Honored at Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions

Leonard A. Lauder (right) presents Nicolas Mirzayantz with the Fragrance Foundationâs Circle of Champions Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is pleased to announce its Group President, Fragrances, Nicolas Mirzayantz, was honored at the Fragrance Foundationâs Circle of Champions event, held last night in New York City. The award recognizes individuals who have made notable contributions to the fragrance industry.

âFor nearly thirty years, Nicolas has shared his passion for the industry, innovation, and sustainability, creating meaningful and lasting value for both IFF and our customers,â said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. âHe exemplifies IFF at its best and it is fitting that he is honored by the very people whom he has long admired and from whom he has taken so much inspiration.â

"It was a fantastic celebration inducting Nicolas into The Fragrance FoundationÂ´s Circle of Champions," said Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation. "Nicolas is a true champion of the industry with a zest for life and creative passion for fragrance. His life of accomplishments deserves all the beautiful tributes shared by our friends and colleagues."

Mr. Mirzayantz began his working life with the French Embassy in Nicaragua as a Trade AttachÃ©. Passionate about photography, he passed on an opportunity with National Geographic to join IFFâs Paris office in 1988 as sales support for its Italian affiliate. He quickly moved to an Account Executive role, first in Paris, then in the Companyâs headquarters in New York, where he moved to roles of increasing responsibility. In 2006, he was named Group President, Fragrances, responsible for global strategy, commercial and creative execution, people development and profit and loss in the Fragrances Business Unit. In addition to his role as Group President, Mr. Mirzayantz serves as President of IFFâs prestigious unit of natural products, Laboratoire Monique RÃ©my in Grasse, France, considered the industry benchmark of naturals globally.

The event brought together family, friends, colleagues, customers, and mentors in a moving series of speeches and tributes by Jerry Vittoria, Chairman, The Fragrance Foundation and President, Fine Fragrances Worldwide, Firmenich; Linda G. Levy, President, The Fragrance Foundation; Andreas Fibig, IFF CEO; Carlos Benaim, IFF Master Perfumer; Ann Gottlieb, President, Ann Gottlieb Associates; and Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies. The Master of Ceremonies was John Demsey, Executive Group President, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies.

Mr. Mirzayantz accepted his award from Mr. Lauder and in his speech, commented, âIn many businesses, we work in the shadows of our heroes. But in the beauty and fragrance industry, we walk among them every day. One of my lifeâs greatest joys is to have worked with so many icons and rising talents in this field for the last 30 years, a number of whom are here tonight. You ARE my mentors, colleagues, customers, competitors but most importantly, my friends.â Mr. Mirzayantz acknowledged the many people who have supported him through the years and called out the special role IFF played in his success -- âAt IFF, we search for talent that looks at the world through a different lens and support them so that they can reach their full potential.â

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking âwhat if?â. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,400 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

