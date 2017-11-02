330 43

Stewart Title Appoints Tomasz Klodowski to Managing Director, European Operations

2/11/2017 - 14:35

- Business Wire

Stewart Title Ltd., the underwriter for StewartÂ´s transactions in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, announced today the promotion of Tomasz Klodowski to Managing Director of its European Operations. In his new position, Tomasz will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and business development in Europe and the United Kingdom.

"Over the 15 years that Tomasz has been with Stewart, he has demonstrated that he is acutely aware of the intricacies of our market and the needs of our clients," said Steven Lessack, Group President, International Operations. "We are thrilled that he has agreed to oversee our operations in Europe and the United Kingdom. Tomasz has proven himself adept at developing a team that is very solution-oriented and highly capable of supporting StewartÂ´s vision for this region."

A graduate of Cornell University, Tomasz began his career in Washington D.C. working for Arthur Andersen (now known as Accenture). He relocated to Poland in 1992 while working with Marriott Hotels and then as a development partner with The Lincoln Property Group.

Since joining Stewart Title in 2002, Tomasz has held positions of increasing responsibility including Managing Director of StewartÂ´s operations in Poland, where he introduced title insurance to the commercial sector, and most recently, European Director of Business Development. Tomasz is well known for helping Stewart Title clients and business partners settle their transactions efficiently and with peace of mind.

To reduce risk and improve efficiency in residential and commercial conveyancing and remortgage transactions, Stewart Title offers a full range of title insurance products to customers. The company is the leader in the region, specialising in facilitating cross-border transactions and solving market-specific issues with local expertise and custom underwriting.

Tomasz can be reached at Stewart TitleÂ´s Poland branch office: Le Palais, ul. Prozna 7/9, 00-107 Warsaw; tel: +48 22 255 0875; or email: tk@stewart.com.

About Stewart Title Ltd.

Stewart Title Ltd. is a title insurance company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Title Guaranty Company, Stewart Title Ltd. is the primary underwriter of UK, European and Australian transactions. The companyÂ´s operations are headquartered in London with offices throughout the UK, Europe and Australia. Stewart Title Ltd. delivers a host of title insurance products, streamlining the conveyancing and closing process and helping customers creatively overcome difficult title situations. More information can be found at http://www.stewarttitlelimited.com.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providersâ¢ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships â and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.â¢ More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on TwitterÂ® @stewarttitleco.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005533/en/

PUBLICIDAD