BearingPoint Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management (IRCM) for CSPS for the 2nd Consecutive Year

BearingPoint announces that it has been named a Visionary in the October 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs (Communication Services Providers). In 2017, for the second consecutive year, Gartner positioned BearingPoint as the furthest for âCompleteness of Visionâ in the Visionaries quadrant. BearingPointâs subsidiary, Infonova, was positioned in this Magic Quadrant in the two previous years.
The award-winning software product, Infonova R6, with its pre-integrated IRCM portfolio, is at the heart of BearingPointâs Digital Ecosystem Management solution. Infonova R6, with fully automated concept-to-cash orchestration, monetization and revenue allocation, enables multiple partners and suppliers to collaborate in various B2B2x business models.
BearingPoint is focused on industry and geographic expansion of Digital Business Platform services and solutions, and offers a complete Digital Ecosystem Management solution by combining business strategy, platform design, technology including the Infonova R6 software product, and a global delivery model.
Angus Ward, Partner and CEO Digital Ecosystem Management at BearingPoint, said: âAdopting an advanced business model that leverages a digital business platform has consistently been shown to be one of the only ways for companies to successfully grow revenue in the digital economy. This acceleration not only comes from seeing digital transformation as changing how clients sell, but also what they sell, focusing on increasing customer relevance, value added and differentiation. We believe that our inclusion in the Visionaries quadrant reflects the shift to rapid acceleration of sectors wanting to adopt platform-based business models.â
BearingPointâs continued placement in the Visionaries quadrant emphasizes what we believe stems from the marketâs amplified focus on Digital Business Platform solutions, and an increased recognition of market relevance.
About the Gartner report
View the full 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant here.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs, Norbert J. Scholz, Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan, 23 October 2017 G00318747
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of GartnerÂ´s research organization and should not be construed as statement of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPointâs clients include many of the worldâs leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.
For more information, please visit:
Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint
Twitter: @BearingPoint
