Smiths Detection Launches CORSYS: The Future of Integrated Security for Ports and Borders in the Palm of Your Hand

Smiths Detection is proud to unveil its pioneering enterprise-level security command centre, CORSYS â a secure, cloud-based, digital ecosystem that integrates data from a vast array of devices and processes, to support critical ports and borders security.
CORSYSâ ability to consolidate information into a single command centre display eliminates the need for security operations managers to access multiple, independent bespoke systems to obtain the information they require.
The SaaS-based software product is a hardware-agnostic system that is fully mobile responsive/enabled. By allowing users to control their entire security operation from a single, secure window it supports real-time awareness and rapid decision-making. Following development, rigorous testing and extensive customer journey-mapping workshops have ensured CORSYS offers ease of use and the highest levels of security.
It has been developed specifically for Business to Government operations and will be officially unveiled at the World Customs Organizationâs Global Technology and Innovation Forum in Japan this week (31 October - 2 November 2017).
âCORSYS uses the latest digital architecture â including stream analytics, machine learning; and augmented intelligence â to aggregate data from a customerâs stable of IoT devices, in order to assess anomalies, detect risks and improve outcomes,â said Smiths Detectionâs Global Market Director for Ports & Borders, Tim Norton.
He added: âIn a ports and borders application, CORSYS can provide an overall view of the entire port, as well as assessing every single container. It can view data from an electronic manifest and help customs administrators generate a risk profile for each container arriving at a port, using a combination of physical and data-driven tools. It also integrates smart CCTV and third-party data sources.â
CORSYS has been designed to help Customs Administrators identify anomalies, manage risks more effectively and increase duty collections to significantly improve overall operational performance.
CORSYS can integrate three aspects of an organisationâs security operations:
1. Devices: including screening and detection equipment; perimeter security; access control; surveillance equipment; and communications networks
2. Processes: including manifest examination; screening decision-making; physical inspection communications; and process flow (for containers/parcels), as well as maintenance planning and execution
3. Oversight tools: including asset management and performance dashboards
The CORSYS architecture is based on an open, hardware-agnostic platform designed with Microsoft Azure as its core SaaS delivery service. It is developed on globally accepted technology, with government-level disaster recovery, that is positioned for large-scale enterprises.
As Smiths Detectionâs Tim Norton highlights: âThe PROFILER application, for example, uses machine learning algorithms to determine the most efficient way to physically inspect targets â be that non-intrusive inspection (such as X-ray scanning), canine inspection or destuffing (unloading) the container. The ANALYSER+ application enhances the ability to recognise threats and contraband, while the DECISION CENTRE & DASHBOARD applications allow officers to monitor the entire flow of their security operations from a single window.â
Following its launch at the 2017 World Customs Organizationâs Global Technology and Innovation Forum, CORSYS will be available to purchase in Q1 2018. To learn more, please visitÂ www.corsys.comÂ for the latest information.
About Smiths Detection
Smiths DetectionÂ is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for the military, air transportation, homeland security and emergency response sectors. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to provide unrivalled levels of expertise to detect and identify constantly changing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, as well as weapons, contraband and narcotics.
Our goal is simple - to provide the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends. For more information visitÂ www.smithsdetection.com
Smiths Detection is part of Smiths Group, a global technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange. A world leader in the practical application of advanced technologies, Smiths Group delivers products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications markets worldwide, employing more than 22,000 people in over 50 countries. For more information visitÂ www.smiths.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005672/en/
