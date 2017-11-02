BioTime to Participate in the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference

- Business Wire
BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a late stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases, today announced that Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Russell Skibsted, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference on November 15th and 16th, in London, United Kingdom.
The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference is the largest healthcare-dedicated conference in Europe. There is expected to be over 350 participating companies from around the world. The two-day event will include concurrent tracks of company presentations, thematic panel discussions and 1x1/small-group meetings.
One-on-one meetings with Mr. Mohanty and/or Mr. Skibsted can be arranged by scheduling through the Jefferies 1x1 desk or by contacting David Nakasone, Director of Investor Relations at BioTime, at 510-871-4188 or dnakasone@biotime.com.
About BioTime, Inc.
BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. The Companyâs current clinical programs are targeting three primary sectors, aesthetics, ophthalmology and cell/drug delivery. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent cells and cell/drug delivery. The foundation of BioTimeâs core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. The foundation of the Companyâs cell delivery platform is its HyStemÂ® cell and drug delivery matrix technology. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation, and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visitÂ www.biotime.comÂ or connect with the company onÂ Twitter,Â LinkedIn,Â Facebook,Â YouTube, andÂ Google+.
To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Companyâs email alert list: http://news.biotime.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006995/en/
