H.I.G. Capital Invests in Real Estate Assets in France and Italy

2/11/2017 - 12:05

- Business Wire

H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with over â¬20 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that its affiliates have recently completed investments in an office property in Paris, and a retail park in Italy in two separate transactions. These properties add approximately 20,000 square meters of office and retail space to the H.I.G. real estate portfolio in Europe. Terms were not disclosed.

H.I.G. continues to add to its sizable holdings of real estate assets across Europe, consisting of both equity as well as debt investments, with a particular focus on its target market of value-added small/midcap opportunities.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners in London, commented: "These transactions further demonstrate the strength of H.I.G.âs real estate platform in Europe, which focuses on proprietary deal flow and on value-add opportunities with strong current yields in the small to mid-cap space.â

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over â¬20 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, BogotÃ¡, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.âs equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.âs debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.âs real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firmÂ´s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of â¬28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Â

