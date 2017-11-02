LEGO® Education Brings STEAM Learning to Preschool Classrooms

- Business Wire
LEGOÂ® Education announced today its new Early Learning solution, STEAM Park designed to spark preschoolersâ natural curiosity in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). Children work in groups of six with LEGO DUPLOÂ® bricks to build an amusement park with rides and attractions designed to help them discover gears and ramps, experiment, and gain confidence with trial and error.
âWe are happy to offer our new LEGO Education STEAM Park solution during a time when it is more important than ever for young children to discover whatâs possible through science, technology, engineering, arts and math,â said Esben StÃ¦rk JÃ¸rgensen, president of LEGO Education. âSTEAM Park helps children learn the formative 21st century skills including problem solving, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking which are needed to help them succeed in all subject areas throughout their education. We also know that with STEAM jobs predicted to grow at almost twice the rate of other job sectors, in just the next decade alone, exploring these skills now will help prepare all children for the jobs of tomorrow.â
The new set is accompanied by the LEGO Education STEAM Park Teacher Guide, which features eight STEAM-centric lessons created with insights from the latest research on STEAM in early learning and the National Association for the Education of Young Childrenâs science, math and technology guidelines. The LEGO Education Pinterest page also offers a collection of creative and playful preschool STEAM activities.
LEGO Education STEAM Park is available throughout the world today or in the coming weeks. Visit LEGOEducation.com/preschool or contact your local LEGO Education distributor to learn more.
About LEGO Education
LEGO Education offers playful learning experiences and teaching solutions based on the LEGO system of bricks, curriculum-relevant material, and physical and digital resources to preschool, elementary, middle school and after school. Solutions and resources from LEGO Education enable every student to succeed by encouraging them to become active, collaborative learners, build skills for future challenges, and establish a positive mindset toward learning. Discover more at LEGOeducation.com.
