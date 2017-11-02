330 43

Sterigenics International LLC Acquires Toxikon´s European Laboratory Business

Sterigenics International LLC announced today that it has acquired Toxikon Europe N.V., the European division of Toxikon Corporation, a Bedford, Mass.-based preclinical contract research organization. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Toxikon Europe N.V. provides a suite of integrated analytical, material characterization and microbiological services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and biologics industries. The companyâs unrivaled extractables and leachables (E&L) testing expertise and leading database enhance the flexibility and speed with which its life science customers can bring their products to market.

This acquisition provides a more comprehensive service offering and a platform for growth for Sterigenics Internationalâs Nelson Labs business. Nelson Labs will now offer Toxikon Europeâs leading E&L capabilities to its customers around the world and in kind, offer Nelson Labs leading microbiological services to Toxikon Europeâs customers.

âToxikon Europeâs geographic foothold and expert analytical testing platform enable our global expansion and ability to provide significantly greater value to customers,â said Michael B. Petras Jr., CEO of Sterigenics International. âWe are excited to welcome a strong management team, with over 150 years of aggregate industry experience, and the highly trained Toxikon Europe employees to our company.â

Toxikon Europeâs capabilities are both complementary and additive to Nelson Labsâ existing testing portfolio and, in combination, make Nelson Labs one of the premiere global E&L laboratory testing platforms for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

As part of this deal, Nelson Labs and Toxikon USA will enter into a long-term supply arrangement under which Nelson Labs will outsource in-vivo biocompatibility to Toxikon USA.

âThe acquisition of Toxikon Europe and our ongoing partnership with Toxikon USA support our strategy to offer greater breadth of services to meet the demands of our rapidly growing, global customer base,â said Jeff Nelson, President of Nelson Labs. âWe are now able to serve the pharmaceutical and medical device industries continuously from the early stages of product development through manufacturing, sterilization, and quality assurance testing.â

âFor Toxikon Europe, the acquisition by Sterigenics International validates our success and provides our customers with additional resources,â said Dr. Laxman Desai, President and CEO, Toxikon Corporation. âOur team at Toxikon USA looks forward to our continued partnership with Nelson Labs.â

Jos Bollen, Managing Director, Toxikon Europe, added, âOur customers, who are increasingly focused on quality and safety, will continue to receive the superior service and quality they have come to know from Toxikon Europe. In addition, our breadth of service and our reach will be enhanced with the expertise and industry leadership of Sterigenics Internationalâs Nelson Labs.â

About Sterigenics International LLC

Sterigenics International LLC, along with its affiliates, is the worldâs leading, fully integrated protector of global health. With over 500 years of combined scientific expertise, the company ensures the safety of healthcare by providing mission-critical services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, tissue and food industries. Sterigenics International operates 60 facilities in 13 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company has 2,600 employees globally and touches the lives of more than 180 million people around the world each year. With more than 6,000 customers worldwide, Sterigenics International goes to market through its three best-in-class companies â Nelson Labs, Nordion and Sterigenics â with the mission of ensuring the safety of healthcare each and every day. Nelson Labs offers leading microbiological and analytical testing and consultancy to customers in the medical device, tissue/implantable, pharmaceutical and biologics fields. Nordion is the worldâs largest provider of Cobalt-60 used in the gamma sterilization process as well as medical isotopes used in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and cancers. Sterigenics provides contract sterilization and ionization services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and high-performance materials industries. Sterigenics International LLC is owned by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR. Learn more about Sterigenics at sterigenics.com, about Nordion at nordion.com and about Nelson Labs at nelsonlabs.com.

About Toxikon Europe N.V.

Toxikon Europe is an independent, privately owned Contract Research Organization, specialized in providing premium Extractable & Leachable Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry. Based in Belgium, Toxikon Europe supports Pharma Companies - across the Globe - in developing worldwide compliant (FDA, EMA) Testing Strategies to qualify Container/Closure Applications and Pharmaceutical Production Equipment from an Extractable & Leachable Perspective. In addition, the Toxikon group also provides Biocompatibility Testing Services (In-Vivo and In-Vitro testing) to both the Medical Device and the pharmaceutical Industries. Toxikon is ISO 17025 Accredited, GLP-Certified and GMP Accredited. Toxikon is also FDA registered.

