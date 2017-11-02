- Business Wire
FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core processing systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, will kick off its eleventh annual FINEOS Global Summit in San Francisco later today. Representatives from leading insurance organizations from around the world have begun to gather in the Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay to hear FINEOSâ product roadmap and plans for growth. This yearâs Summit focuses on the theme of âThe Rise of the Digital Insurer: A Sea Change for Life, Accident and Health.â The conference will feature presentations from FINEOS customers, partners and industry thought-leaders with ample opportunities for customer interaction, collaboration and networking.
On Thursday morning, the Summit keynote will be given by Mike Connor, CEO & Co-Founder, Silicon Valley Insurance Accelerator. Mike will look at how technology & InsurTech will shape the future of the insurance industry. On Friday morning, the keynote will be given by Rachel Shaw, president of Shaw HR Consulting, a U.S. based consulting firm that supports employers to manage their most challenging disability related employment matters. Rachelâs presentation will focus on mental health in the workplace and the impacts on productivity and workplace health
Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said âWe are delighted to be back in San Francisco for this yearâs Summit. Over the next few days, we will be showcasing our new products and enhanced claims capabilities including integrated Absence Management, as well as updating our customers on the development of the FINEOS AdminSuite. As FINEOS continues to go through a period of growth, the interactions and learnings from these Summits remains integral to our future strategy. Our customers play a fundamental role in our product roadmap.â
Other agenda highlights include:
For more on the 2017 FINEOS Global Summit see #FINEOSGlobalSummit17 on Twitter.
FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident and Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many yearsâ experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
About FINEOS Corporation
The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA assist models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.
