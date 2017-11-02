330 43

Members of European Parliament Visit UAE-Jordanian Camp Mrajeeb AlFhood for Syrian Refugees

2/11/2017

- Business Wire

The UAE Federal National Council (FNC), the consultative council and UAE parliamentary body, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, organized a field visit for a delegation of members from the European Parliament (MEPs) of the "EU-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group" to the UAE-Jordanian Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp for Syrian refugees.

The visit marks the first of its kind by a European parliamentary delegation since the opening of the camp in April 2013 to support the hapless refugees of the Syrian civil war. Funded by the UAE, the camp currently provides high-quality health care, shelter and education to 9,700 Syrian refugees.

During the visit, MEP Antonio LÃ³pez-IstÃºriz, President of the EU-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group, Secretary-General of the European Peopleâs Party and Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, emphasized that the EU appreciates the UAEâs continued commitment to supporting regional and global efforts to provide protection and assistance to refugees and displaced persons throughout the world and in the Middle East in particular.

Antonio LÃ³pez-IstÃºriz added that the UAEÂ´s approach in supporting Syrian refugees aligns with the countryâs values and its firm belief in human dignity and human rights. Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, the UAE has granted residence permits to more than 127,000 Syrians. It has also agreed to receive over 15,000 Syrian refugees over the next five years to join the UAEâs Syrian community of 242,000. The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities.

Antonio LÃ³pez-IstÃºriz said: "It is important for us as Europeans, because this proves how the EU and the UAE share common values and concerns, especially with regard to the support of Syrian refugees. We were very impressed with the overall services and assistance provided for the Syrians here at the Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp.

Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, President of FNC, stated: âThe UAE has a solid track record in implementing charitable, relief and humanitarian initiatives. The UAE is among the largest international donors per capita and was ranked the worldÂ´s top donor in 2016. Over the past two years, the UAE has provided humanitarian aid exceeding US$854 million to Syrian refugees.â

