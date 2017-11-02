330 43

The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes First Phase 3 Study Results of SPINRAZA® for the Treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced that the end of study results from ENDEAR, the Phase 3 study of SPINRAZAÂ® (nusinersen) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine. SPINRAZA is the first and only approved treatment for SMA. The full manuscript titled, âNusinersen Versus Sham Control in Infantile-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy,â appears in the November 2 issue ofÂ The New England Journal of Medicine.

âThe publication of the ENDEAR study results in The New England Journal of Medicine underscores the clinical benefit and safety of SPINRAZA and highlights the therapeutic potential of this breakthrough treatment for people living with SMA, a debilitating and often fatal disease,â said Richard Finkel, M.D., chief, division of neurology, department of pediatrics, Nemours Childrenâs Hospital in Orlando, FL. âAs a practicing physician, I have observed the profound impact this treatment can offer to individuals with SMA and their families. I feel privileged to have played a role in SPINRAZAâs development, and to have watched this therapy bring the first real sense of optimism to the SMA community.â

The two pre-specified ENDEAR primary endpoints were percentage of motor milestone responders, defined as improvements in motor milestone categories in the Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination (HINE), and time to death or permanent ventilation. The final analysis demonstrated that a greater proportion of infants treated with SPINRAZA were motor milestone responders, compared to untreated infants (51% vs. 0%, P< 0.001), including full head control, ability to roll over, and independent sitting and standing.

SPINRAZA also met the pre-specified primary endpoint of death or permanent ventilation in the end of study analysis, demonstrating a statistically significant 47% reduction in the risk of death or use of permanent assisted ventilation (P=0.005) and 76% reduction for those with shorter disease duration.

SPINRAZA demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile. Safety data was consistent with those expected in the general SMA infant population and were similar to those reported in an open-label study in infantile-onset SMA.

âThe data published in The New England Journal of Medicine further emphasize the benefit SPINRAZA can provide to individuals with SMA, as the first and only approved SMA treatment in multiple countries. At the end of the ENDEAR study, most infants receiving SPINRAZA showed meaningful benefit, regardless of their age or stage of the disease,â said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer at Biogen. âWe are incredibly grateful for the support of the scientists, clinical investigators, and the individuals and families who participated in the studies and continue to contribute to the largest clinical development program to date for the treatment of SMA.â

âThe study results demonstrate that SPINRAZA has the potential to impact the course of the disease for people with SMA,â said C. Frank Bennett, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and leader of the neurological disease franchise at Ionis. âSPINRAZA is the first approved treatment for SMA, and we look forward to the potential of antisense technology to treat patients with other neurological diseases who currently have no therapeutic options.â

The SPINRAZA clinical development program includes over five years of data and is the largest body of evidence for an interventional approach in SMA. Following the positive interim analysis, Biogen ended the ENDEAR study early so that all participants could have the option to receive SPINRAZA in the SHINE open-label extension study. In addition to SHINE, Biogen continues to collect and evaluate data to provide a deeper understanding of the efficacy and safety of SPINRAZA across SMA populations.

About ENDEAR

ENDEAR is a randomized, double-blind, sham-procedure controlled 13-month study in individuals with infantile-onset spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The end of study efficacy analysis included all patients (n=121) who had their final study visit after the interim analysis (n=78) and had the opportunity to attend the six-month study visit assessment. ENDEAR had two primary efficacy endpoints. The first was the proportion of Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination (HINE) motor milestone responders. The HINE is a reliable and clinically validated tool to assess motor milestone achievement in infants. The second primary efficacy endpoint was event-free survival, defined as the time to death or permanent assisted ventilation (tracheostomy or â¥16 hours of ventilator support per day continuously for >21 days in the absence of an acute reversible event).

SPINRAZA Program Status

SPINRAZA is the first and only approved medicine for the treatment of SMA and is currently approved in the United States, the European Union, Brazil, Japan, Switzerland, and Canada. Biogen has submitted regulatory filings in additional countries and plans to initiate additional filings in other countries.

Globally, starting in 2016, in response to the urgent need for treatment for the most severely affected individuals living with SMA, Biogen sponsored one of the largest, pre-approval Expanded Access Programs (EAP) in rare disease, free of charge.

Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SPINRAZA from Ionis, a leader in antisense therapeutics. Biogen and Ionis conducted an innovative clinical development program that moved SPINRAZA from its first dose in humans in 2011 to its first regulatory approval in five years.

About SMA1-5

SMA is characterized by loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord and lower brain stem, resulting in severe and progressive muscular atrophy and weakness. Ultimately, individuals with the most severe type of SMA can become paralyzed and have difficulty performing the basic functions of life, like breathing and swallowing.

Due to a loss of, or defect in, the SMN1 gene, people with SMA do not produce enough survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, which is critical for the maintenance of motor neurons. The severity of SMA correlates with the amount of SMN protein. People with Type 1 SMA, the form that requires the most intensive and supportive care, produce very little SMN protein and do not achieve the ability to sit without support or live beyond two years without respiratory support. People with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA produce greater amounts of SMN protein and have less severe, but still life-altering forms of SMA.

About SPINRAZAÂ® (nusinersen)

SPINRAZA is being developed globally for the treatment of SMA.

SPINRAZA is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), using Ionisâ proprietary antisense technology, that is designed to treat SMA caused by mutations or deletions in the SMN1 gene located in chromosome 5q that leads to SMN protein deficiency. SPINRAZA alters the splicing of SMN2 pre-mRNA in order to increase production of full-length SMN protein.6 ASOs are short synthetic strings of nucleotides designed to selectively bind to target RNA and regulate gene expression. Through use of this technology, SPINRAZA has the potential to increase the amount of full-length SMN protein in individuals with SMA.

SPINRAZA must be administered via intrathecal injection, which delivers therapies directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the spinal cord,7 where motor neurons degenerate in individuals with SMA due to insufficient levels of SMN protein.8

SPINRAZA demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile. The most common adverse reactions reported for SPINRAZA were upper respiratory infection, lower respiratory infection, and constipation. Serious adverse reactions of atelectasis were more frequent in SPINRAZA-treated patients. Coagulation abnormalities and thrombocytopenia, including acute severe thrombocytopenia, have been observed after administration of some ASOs. Individuals may be at increased risk of bleeding complications. Renal toxicity has been observed after administration of some ASOs. SPINRAZA is present in and excreted by the kidney.

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978 as one of the worldâs first global biotechnology companies by Charles Weissman and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in Alzheimerâs disease and dementia, neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com.Â To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media â Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ionis is the leading company in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development focused on developing drugs for patients who have the highest unmet medical needs, such as those patients with severe and rare diseases. Using its proprietary antisense technology, Ionis has created a large pipeline of first-in-class or best-in-class drugs, with over three dozen drugs in development.

SPINRAZAÂ®Â (nusinersen) has been approved in global markets for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Biogen is responsible for commercializing SPINRAZA. Drugs that have successfully completed Phase 3 studies include inotersen, an antisense drug Ionis is developing to treat patients with hereditary TTR amyloidosis (hATTR), and volanesorsen, an antisense drug discovered by Ionis and co-developed by Ionis and Akcea Therapeutics to treat patients with either familial chylomicronemia syndrome or familial partial lipodystrophy. Akcea, an affiliate of Ionis, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. If approved, volanesorsen will be commercialized through Ionisâ affiliate, Akcea. Volanesorsen filings for marketing approval have been submitted in the U.S., EU andÂ Canada. Inotersen is progressing toward regulatory filings for marketing authorization. Ionisâ patents provide strong and extensive protection for its drugs and technology. Additional information about Ionis is available atÂ www.ionispharma.com.

