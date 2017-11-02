330 43

P&G´s Citizenship Efforts ? A Force For Good And A Force For Growth

2/11/2017 - 10:35

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today released its 2017 Citizenship Report, detailing progress in improving social conditions for those in need, advancing Diversity & Inclusion, building a world free from gender bias inside and outside the Company and reducing its environmental footprint. As P&G operates in about 70 countries and serves nearly 5 billion people, the Company leverages its brands and people to make the world a better place through its Citizenship efforts.

âOur Citizenship efforts are a win-win opportunity for our business, for our communities, and, more broadly, for our society,â said David Taylor, P&Gâs Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. âConsumers care about the company behind the brands they purchase and use. They want to know that the products they are buying come from a trusted source, and weâre working to build on that trust every single day.â

P&G published a sustainability report annually since 1999 but expanded it beginning in 2016 to include a more comprehensive overview of the Companyâs citizenship priorities. From supporting more than 20 disasters with product donations and services, to sparking conversations about gender and racial bias, to pioneering the worldâs first recyclable shampoo bottle made with beach plastic, the stories and examples in P&Gâs 2017 Citizenship report demonstrate that innovative citizenship can have significant positive impact on the world and on its business.

Highlights of the P&G 2017 Citizenship Report include:

Community Impact : P&G delivered its 12 billionth liter of clean drinking water in 2017 through the P&Gâs Childrenâs Safe Drinking Water Program, and aims to deliver 15 billion by 2020. P&Gâs Pampers brand partnered with Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurses to design and introduce the first diaper for preemies â the Pampers Preemie Swaddlers Size P-3 diaper. In addition, P&G provided support in response to more than 20 natural disasters around the world.

The Executive Summary of the report, as well as a detailed version, can be viewed here.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including AlwaysÂ®, Ambi PurÂ®, ArielÂ®, BountyÂ®, CharminÂ®, CrestÂ®, DawnÂ®, DownyÂ®, FairyÂ®, FebrezeÂ®, GainÂ®, GilletteÂ®, Head & ShouldersÂ®, LenorÂ®, OlayÂ®, Oral-BÂ®, PampersÂ®, PanteneÂ®, SK-IIÂ®, TideÂ®, VicksÂ®, and WhisperÂ®.Â The P&G community includes operations in approximatelyÂ 70Â countries worldwide. Please visit http://ww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

