P&G´s Citizenship Efforts ? A Force For Good And A Force For Growth

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today released its 2017 Citizenship Report, detailing progress in improving social conditions for those in need, advancing Diversity & Inclusion, building a world free from gender bias inside and outside the Company and reducing its environmental footprint. As P&G operates in about 70 countries and serves nearly 5 billion people, the Company leverages its brands and people to make the world a better place through its Citizenship efforts.
âOur Citizenship efforts are a win-win opportunity for our business, for our communities, and, more broadly, for our society,â said David Taylor, P&Gâs Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. âConsumers care about the company behind the brands they purchase and use. They want to know that the products they are buying come from a trusted source, and weâre working to build on that trust every single day.â
P&G published a sustainability report annually since 1999 but expanded it beginning in 2016 to include a more comprehensive overview of the Companyâs citizenship priorities. From supporting more than 20 disasters with product donations and services, to sparking conversations about gender and racial bias, to pioneering the worldâs first recyclable shampoo bottle made with beach plastic, the stories and examples in P&Gâs 2017 Citizenship report demonstrate that innovative citizenship can have significant positive impact on the world and on its business.
Highlights of the P&G 2017 Citizenship Report include:
The Executive Summary of the report, as well as a detailed version, can be viewed here.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including AlwaysÂ®, Ambi PurÂ®, ArielÂ®, BountyÂ®, CharminÂ®, CrestÂ®, DawnÂ®, DownyÂ®, FairyÂ®, FebrezeÂ®, GainÂ®, GilletteÂ®, Head & ShouldersÂ®, LenorÂ®, OlayÂ®, Oral-BÂ®, PampersÂ®, PanteneÂ®, SK-IIÂ®, TideÂ®, VicksÂ®, and WhisperÂ®.Â The P&G community includes operations in approximatelyÂ 70Â countries worldwide. Please visit http://ww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
