IFF Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

2/11/2017 - 10:35

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of its existing share repurchase authorization through 2022, with a total value of $300 million, including approximately $50 million remaining on its prior authorization. The purchases will be made from time to time on the open market or through private transactions as market and business conditions warrant. Repurchased shares will be placed into treasury stock.

âThe share repurchase authorization is consistent with our established return of capital strategy and reinforces our belief that IFF is well-positioned for the future,â said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. âOur strong financial position and cash generation enables us to return cash to our shareholders as we continue to strategically invest â both organically and through acquisitions â to create long-term value for our shareholders.â

