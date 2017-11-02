330 43

Rimini Street to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 9, 2017

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on November 9, 2017. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter 2017 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Streetâs Investor Relations site http://investors.riministreet.com. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (855) 213-3942 in the U.S. and Canada and entering the code 7698688. A recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Companyâs website two hours after the live call ends and will remain available for 12 months.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,330 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

