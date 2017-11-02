IFF´s Dr. Gregory Yep Receives FEMA Excellence in Flavor Science Award

- Business Wire
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, is pleased to announce EVP, Chief Scientific & Sustainability Officer Gregory Yep, PhD, has been named the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the United States (FEMA) Excellence in Flavor Science awardee for 2017. Established in 2006, the award is one FEMAâs most prestigious honors and is given to globally recognized leaders who advance flavor science through original research and peer-reviewed publication.
âGreg is a highly talented and accomplished taste, scent and nutrition innovator with a passion for discovery that is unmatched,â said Andreas Fibig, CEO and Chairman, IFF. âHis expertise has driven pioneering achievements that differentiate IFF within the flavor and fragrance industry. We congratulate Greg on this award and look forward to his continued efforts in building on our companyâs 128-year legacy of exploring scientific horizons.â
Dr. Yep joined IFF in 2016 and leads the Companyâs global efforts in technological development, external collaborations, R&D and sustainability in support of IFFâs Vision 2020 business strategy. A 30-year veteran, he has held innovation and technological development positions in leading corporations and universities across the country and has championed R&D programs that bolster health and nutrition in food and beverage, especially in sports nutrition. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Yep holds both a masterâs and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. He is the originator of six patents and is widely published in academic journals.
