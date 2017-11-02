330 43

AccelStor Debuting NeoSapphire All-Flash Array Series at GDPR in the Public Sector Conference

2/11/2017 - 10:00

AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, will be demonstrating its NeoSapphire all-flash array products at the âGDPR in the Public Sectorâ Conference. NeoSapphire All-Flash arrays offer a worry-free and GDPR compliant storage solution. AccelStorâs software-defined storage platform provides both powerful performance and strong data protection capabilities assisting customers with heavy-load requirements to construct a secured IT infrastructure and ensure they are GDPR compliant. The NeoSapphire All-Flash Array will be on display at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, UK on November 8, 2017.

NeoSapphire series provides a worry-free all-flash storage solution that is fully GDPR compliant in terms of affected systems and software capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

The EU General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) will take effect in May 2018 and will cover the European Union across all 28 EU members. Itâs a new legal framework in the EU that aims to protect citizens regarding the possession and usage of personal data. In the UK, the requirement to be compliant will be unaffected by the planned exit from the EU in 2019.

AccelStor Vice President, David Kao, said âWith the GDPR coming into effect, itâs becoming crucial for any organisation and enterprise to review their internal process of handling any personal, company or government data. This calls for a refresh of security and data protection policies as well as new efficient tools and storage platforms like NeoSapphire all-flash array.â

As demand for high performance computing grows from the trend of IOT, artificial intelligence and big data analysis, enterprises require ever more powerful IT infrastructure. Different from conventional disk arrays, generating around 400K IOPS with over 1000 hard disk drives, the NeoSapphire all-flash array (AFA) could present stunning performance with a market-leading 1 million IOPS using only 24 SSDs and utilizing only 2U of rack space*. The NeoSapphire product range, using the FlexiRemapÂ® software technology, coupled with a shared-nothing architecture, provides a proven AFA platform for data integrity and data protection. AccelStorâs NeoSapphire high availability all-flash array products deliver 99.9999% reliability and enable comprehensive data protection across the enterprise. Furthermore, to ensure minimum RPO and RTO for IT operators, the NeoSapphire series also provides instant failover, space-efficient snapshots, snapshots backup and a worry-free active-active hardware design.

Handling personal data is the key for GDPR compliance. Steps must be taken to minimise the risk of personal identification and ensure that the data inventory is stored in a secure location and device. The data controller must conduct privacy impact assessments and implement technical measures within the GDPR principles. As an enterprise storage vendor with customers who will be within the GDPR scope, AccelStor can provide Self Encrypting Disk (SED) SSDs which provide storage level data protection and compliance with the âdata at restâ section of the GDPR regulation.

About AccelStor, Inc.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStorÂ´s NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like artificial intelligence, IoT, data center, virtualization, high-performance computing, database, media processing, fintech and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire, please visit www.accelstor.com.

AccelStor, FlexiRemap and NeoSapphire are trademarks or registered trademarks of AccelStor, Inc. in the United States of America and/or other countries.

* IOPS test results mentioned in this press release are generated by AccelStor and may vary in different test environments.

