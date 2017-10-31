330 43

Fujitec Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle Database Support

31/10/2017 - 12:30

Rimini Street, Inc., (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced that Fujitec Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of elevators and escalators, has switched to Rimini Street support for its Oracle Database software. By switching to Rimini Street, Fujitec immediately realized savings of 50 percent from what they had been paying Oracle for annual support fees, and they are also receiving Rimini Streetâs more comprehensive, responsive support. Under Rimini Street support, Fujitec can continue to run its robust, stable Oracle Database 10.2 and 11.2 releases for a guaranteed minimum of 15 additional years without a required upgrade just to stay supported. Fujitec has also been able to free up vital resources from database maintenance that can be reinvested into important IT initiatives, including virtual reality and mobile applications, as well as an ongoing project to migrate systems to a new private cloud infrastructure.

Reduced IT Costs, Enhanced Productivity

In recent years, Fujitecâs strategy has been focused on reducing IT operating costs and delivering enhanced productivity. As part of this strategy, the company began migrating much of its IT infrastructure to a private cloud. Even with the migration to a more cost-effective private cloud infrastructure, the organization was incurring too high a cost for annual support fees and labor to maintain and operate its large scale, core database environment. These costs included a significant amount of effort devoted to self-support, primarily because Oracle was not providing the support services Fujitec needed. Oracleâs expensive annual fees, service deficiencies and excessive labor requirements led Fujitec to explore options that would reduce annual support costs, meet its support service needs as well as receive better quality support. Fujitec selected Rimini Streetâs annual support to meet its objectives.

âWhen evaluating our overall IT budget, it was clear that Oracleâs annual maintenance and related costs for our Oracle Database landscape was a significant spend. When we evaluated Rimini Street support services, it became the obvious choice for us. We benefited from the immediate 50 percent reduction in our annual maintenance fees, labor savings from not having to perform release upgrades and additionally, we are now receiving more responsive and comprehensive support than what we had been receiving from Oracle,â said Kenji Tomooka, chief information officer, Information System Department, Fujitec Co. âWith the cost savings realized by switching to Rimini Street, we have been able to fund other innovative IT projects. Our company has been successful migrating much of our IT infrastructure to the cloud and continuing our transformation toward a digital enterprise, while being able to keep applications we develop in-house on our core Oracle Database landscape.â

New Unparalleled Support

When evaluating their support and maintenance needs, Fujitec wanted the ability to work directly with expert engineers who could deliver more responsive service and a faster time to resolution. As with all Rimini Street clients, Fujitec now has an assigned senior level Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with at least 10 yearsâ experience with Oracle Database software, and is experiencing a superior service experience compared to the call-center support model they had experienced with Oracle annual support. Rimini Street PSEâs are available 24/7/365 to address any support issues, and all clients receive the Companyâs industry-leading SLA guaranteeing a 15-minute response time for critical cases.

âDirect interaction with an assigned Rimini Street Primary Support Engineer appealed to us the most. Previously, we would submit a ticket with the vendor, and frequently there would be multiple support personnel involved, many junior level, and it was not clear who was responsible for providing the solution,â continued Tomooka. âWith Rimini Street, all engineers, led by our Primary Support Engineer, work together until the problem is solved to our satisfaction. We did not have the sense of security with Oracle that comes from such a collaborative environment we have found with Rimini Street. Personally, this is my first experience to have partnered with a company where all employees are fully committed to moving our business forward, and I am impressed with the expert engineers who work the same way we do.â

âJapan CIOs are being tasked with examining organizational growth strategies, increasing efficiencies and cultivating digital transformation, all while reducing overall costs,â said Yorio Wakisaka, general manager, North East Asia, Rimini Street. âBy switching its Oracle Database support to Rimini Street, Fujitec has been able to reinvest their savings into strategic IT innovation initiatives, including enabling them to leverage a private cloud infrastructure. With Rimini Streetâs proven, award-winning support, Fujitec, and all of our clients, know their current core systems of record are supported for a guaranteed minimum of 15 additional years from the date they move to Rimini Street.â

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,330 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as âmay,â âshould,â âwould,â âplan,â âintend,â âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âestimate,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âseem,â âseek,â âcontinue,â âfuture,â âwill,â âexpect,â âoutlookâ or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our industry, future events, as well as expected management, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of Rimini Street following the transaction, including the expected post-transaction ownership and cash and debt balances, future opportunities, estimates of Rimini Streetâs total addressable market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Streetâs business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments; inability to refinance existing debt on favorable terms; changes in taxes, governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Streetâs management team; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including difficulty in integrating the businesses of GPIAC and Rimini Street; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common stock; the inability to realize the expected amount and timing of cost savings and operating synergies; those discussed in GPIACâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 under the heading âRisk Factors,â as updated from time to time by GPIACâs and Rimini Streetâs Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents of GPIAC and Rimini Street on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (âSECâ) or in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC by GPIAC. There may be additional risks that Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Streetâs expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Streetâs assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini StreetÂ´s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Â© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. âRimini Streetâ is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

