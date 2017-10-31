Royal Yacht Brokers to Accept Cryptocurrencies and Gold as Paymentfor Luxury Yacht Rental Services

- Business Wire
Royal Yacht Brokers SARL (âRYBâ), a leading luxury yacht brokerage and rental agency, announced today that the company will begin accepting cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and precious metals, such as gold and platinum, as payment for its services.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171028005014/en/
This is a photo of Motor Yacht Light Holic, one of the numerous yachts RYB clients can charter.(Photo: Business Wire)
The company believes that as cryptocurrencies are being increasingly accepted in the real estate market, it is only a matter of time before further adoption will be witnessed in luxury and lifestyle markets. RYB is proud to be the first within the maritime industry to embrace this payment innovation.
âThe cryptocurrency revolution has spawned a new class of millionaires who enjoy significant profits from speculation and investmentâ said RYB CEO Tommaso Chiabra. âWe see this spending power now pervading the luxury industries and are happy to support our clients by implementing the new technologyâ.
Accepting cryptocurrencies and precious metals as payments will lower fees for RYB yacht charters and sales, and save significant time on payment settlement and banking delays.
The company is pleased to have selected Goldmoney Inc. to process its cryptocurrency and precious metal payments.
About RYB
RYB is a luxury yacht advisory company founded in 2010 by Tommaso Chiabra and Manuele Thiella. The Monaco- and London-based enterprise specializes in yacht sales, charter, and management, and has representative offices in Milan, Dubai, Miami, Bodrum, New York, and Montenegro.
With instant access to over 2,000 mega yachts worldwide and a client base featuring numerous renowned personalities from the political, entertainment, or financial sphere, RYB aims to innovate the brokerage system by adapting to todayâs dynamic and more tech savvy market.
About GOLDMONEY
Goldmoney Inc.,a financial service company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:XAU), is a global leader in precious metal investment services and the largest precious metals payment network, safeguarding nearly $2 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries.
Powered by Goldmoneyâs patented technology, the GoldmoneyÂ® Holding is an online account that enables clients to invest, earn, or spend gold, silver, platinum, palladium and cryptocurrencies that are securely stored in insured vaults in seven countries.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171028005014/en/
El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont podría comparecer de nuevo este miércoles ante los medios de comunicación, esta vez en …
El tenista español Rafa Nadal afrontará desde este miércoles su andadura en el torneo de París-Bercy, noveno y último Masters 1.000 de …
Un blanco elaborado en Villamanta (Madrid), calificado Vino de Mesa por voluntad de los bodegueros aunque de excelsa calidad. Con albillo …
La vida es el camino hacia la muerte. Superando la evidencia y ahondando en lo abstracto, el concepto de ese final, de esa muerte, difiere …
Este Día Todos lo Santos es tradición visitar el cementerio. Muchos serán los que hagan su visita anual al campo santo, limpien la placa, …
El detenido como supuesto autor del atropello mortal este martes en Nueva York que ha sido catalogado como un atentado terrorista ha sido …
Los catalanes ahora mismo viven un momento peculiar: tienen dos Papas, dos Reyes, dos países y dos Governs. Todo a la vez. Tan único es el …
La Cámara baja del Parlamento (Dieta) de Japón ha reelegido este miércoles como primer ministro a Shinzo Abe, líder del Partido Liberal …
Las autoridades estadounidenses han hallado una nota en el vehículo utilizado por el terrorista de Nueva York en la que el atentado es …
Este miércoles 1 de noviembre se celebra en España la festividad del Día de Todos los Santos. Esta fiesta de significación religiosa …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Albarracín, lugar de vacío y silencio
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens