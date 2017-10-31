Empresas y finanzas
DESTACAMOS
En EcoDiario.es

33043

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts Japanese Chopsticks Exhibition

31/10/2017 - 11:55

- Business Wire

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japanâs most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host an exhibition entitled âJapanese Chopsticks Exhibition â as Part of Gift Giving Traditionâ from November 7 to 20, 2017 in the Art Lobby. About 70 lacquered chopsticks from various prefectures throughout Japan will be displayed, along with special chopsticks in wood boxes and with chopstick rests. In addition, guests who eat specially prepared Japanese breakfasts (Limited to 10 meals per day) at the exclusive Club Lounge of âPremier Grandâ will be presented with one set of commemorative Wakasanuri lacquered chopsticks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005681/en/

Lacquered chopsticks from various prefectures throughout Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

Lacquered chopsticks from various prefectures throughout Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

This annually held exhibition is part of the Keio Plaza Hotelâs Japanese cultural experience program and this year marks the sixth consecutive year that it will be held with the most renowned manufacturer âHyozaemonâ, which was founded in 1921. Japanâs traditional food culture is believed to be the only one in the world that uses only chopsticks, and the Keio Plaza Hotel seeks to demonstrate the beautiful tradition of Japanese chopsticks to guests. This exhibition is also designed to convey how chopsticks reflect the seasons in Japanese food culture, and show off various beautiful and colorful lacquer techniques as Wakasanuri, Wajimanuri, and Tsugarunuri from all parts of Japan that represent the uniquely Japanese concept of âwabi-sabiâ, which can be described as the acceptance of transience and imperfection. Our Japanese cultural experience programs have been well received by guests, of whom 75% are from overseas countries.

âJapanese Chopsticks Exhibition â as Part of Gift Giving Traditionâ

Date: Â  November 7 (Tuesday) to 20 (Monday), 2017
Time: Â  10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m. (Until 4:00p.m. on the last day)
Venue: Â  3rd Floor, Art Lobby
Admission: Â  Complimentary
Co-Host: Â  Hyozaemon Co., Ltd.
Â 

Gift for Guests who stay on the Club Floor âPremier Grandâ

Guests who eat specially prepared Japanese breakfasts (Limited to 10 meals per day, reservations required) at the exclusive Club Lounge of âPremier Grandâ will be presented with one set of commemorative Wakasanuri lacquered chopsticks

âPremier Grandâ Stay Package

[Club Room Premier Grand] Â  Starting from JPY22,500
[Premier Grand Suite] Â  Starting from JPY45,000

Room rates: 2 guests per room, price per person including use of the Club Lounge, breakfast, service charge and taxes.

Archive of Press Release

Â 

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 107,30 -2,45 -2,24%
FRA 38,83 -0,37 -0,94%
ITA 143,53 -2,89 -1,97%
GRE 509,61 -0,95 -0,19%
POR 169,77 -1,35 -0,79%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • FCC(-7 puestos)
    Cae del 18 al 25
  • GFREGIO(-223 puestos)
    Cae del 75 al 298
  • KOF(-219 puestos)
    Cae del 120 al 339
  • COPEC(-219 puestos)
    Cae del 83 al 302
  • PETROBRAS ARG-B(-216 puestos)
    Cae del 162 al 378

Evasión

Albarracín, lugar de vacío y silencio

Albarracín, lugar de vacío y silencio

Nuestros partners: CanalPDA | Boxoffice - Industria del cine | ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens