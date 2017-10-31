330 43

Exhibitors, Visitors, and Participants Commend Diversity of 19th WETEX and 2nd Dubai Solar Show

The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) has become an annual event that is much awaited by international organisations and companies specialising in energy, water, and environment, to show their technologies and products and identify investment opportunities in these key areas. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity for investors to establish and develop commercial relations and promote business opportunities by holding one-on-one meetings with major corporations and decision makers from the region and the world.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises WETEX annually under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA.

Held on three days, the 19th WETEX, and the 2nd Dubai Solar Show achieved remarkable success. WETEX 2017 attracted around 31,000 visitors, 2,000 exhibitors, and 75 sponsors from over 50 countries. It covered an area of 70,000 square metres. The 2nd Dubai Solar Show covered an area of 14,000 square metres. It attracted 28 sponsors and 90 exhibitors from around the world. The two events were held under the umbrella of Green Week, in conjunction with the 4th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), which had 60 speakers from around the world focus on key topics such as smart cities, green economy, innovation, and sustainable development.

The two exhibitions reflect DubaiÂ´s commitment to supporting the global efforts to increase reliance on renewable energy, achieve sustainability in all its environmental, social and economic aspects, and strengthen the EmirateÂ´s regional and global leadership in this field. The events provided an opportunity for thousands of companies to promote their businesses and products and show the latest technologies in the energy, renewable energy, water and the environment sectors, and establish partnerships. Make deals, and build business relationships with local, regional and international organisations.

The 20th WETEX and 3rd Dubai Solar Show will be held from 23-25 October 2018. For more information, please visit www.wetex.ae

*Source: AETOSWire

