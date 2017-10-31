330 43

Open Universities Australia Leverages Rimini Street Support for its Oracle PeopleSoft Software Platform

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced that Open Universities Australia (OUA) has selected Rimini Street to support its heavily customized Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions platform. By switching to Rimini Street support, the organization is able to continue to leverage its robust Oracle applications for a minimum of 15 years, save significant annual costs, and receive robust, comprehensive support, without any required upgrades to stay on support.

Established in 1993, OUAâs primary goal is to connect students to degree programs offered by leading Australia universities via its online higher education platform. Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions is OUAâs student management system, which supports over 50,000 students. OUAâs system is heavily customized to suit the specific requirements of an online higher education marketplace. The platform is used for enrollment, retaining student records and exam results, providing historical information on what a student has studied and what they are planning to study as part of their enrollment services to provider universities.

Extended Software Investment Lifespan without Required Upgrades

When Oracle placed OUAâs current, mature and well-functioning release into Oracle Sustaining Support with its high cost and reduced service provision, OUA began exploring alternative support options to continue support on its current release and avoid an expensive, labor-intensive and disruptive upgrade project.

âOracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions is a core system for us, so when Oracle stopped full support for our current release it presented us with a huge challenge; not only were we getting very limited support from Oracle for our software for expensive annual fees, but on top of that Oracle doesnât support any of our customizations with their standard maintenance program,â said Rob Pickering, head of IT, Open Universities Australia. âFurther, upgrading our existing software release presented too many risks and costs with too little ROI, and was definitely not an option. We estimated that we would only use 20% of the latest PeopleSoft Campus Solutions release. By leveraging the long-term, comprehensive support services offered by Rimini Street, we now have an even more robust support model and service for our existing production software release, support for our customizations and a guaranteed, minimum additional 15 years of comprehensive support without any required upgrades â an excellent solution that gives us tremendous value and peace of mind.â

A More Comprehensive and Cost-Effective Support Service

As well as providing a more comprehensive support service at up to a 90% savings on total annual maintenance costs, Rimini Street has tax, legal and regulatory delivery capabilities for nearly 200 countries; support for customizations; security, integration and interoperability support services; and innovation and roadmap services â all at no additional cost.

In addition to the other Rimini Street service program benefits, OUA now also has an assigned senior level Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with over a decade of PeopleSoft product line experience, and 24/7/365 support coverage to address any support issues. OUA also receives the Companyâs industry-leading SLA guarantee of 15-minute response time for critical cases.

âWe are able to speak straight away to our Primary Support Engineer who is familiar with our environment and customizations rather than having to go fight our way through a helpdesk and various levels of escalation to get our issues resolved,â noted Pickering. âThe service responsiveness and level of technical expertise that we have received since moving to Rimini Street is superior to what we had experienced from Oracle support. We are now speaking with qualified, senior engineers inside of 15 minutes of a request for assistance.â

âCompanies such as OUA who are trapped on Oracle Sustaining Support are receiving even less ROI than Oracleâs full service offering, and often paying even more exorbitant fees,â said Andrew Powell, managing director, Rimini Street APAC. âExperienced, well informed companies across all industries are taking back control of their roadmap by engaging Rimini Street support as a strategy to avoid undesired, costly, and low ROI upgrades for a minimum of 15 additional years of guaranteed support availability on their current software release, obtain a much more robust and responsive support service, and drive maximum ROI on their current software release investment. Our clients extend the life of their existing systems at a lower TCO and free up funds for innovation and growth.â

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,330 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreetÂ on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as âmay,â âshould,â âwould,â âplan,â âintend,â âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âestimate,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âseem,â âseek,â âcontinue,â âfuture,â âwill,â âexpect,â âoutlookâ or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our industry, future events, as well as expected post-closing management, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of Rimini Street following the transaction, including the expected post-transaction ownership and cash and debt balances, future opportunities for the combined company, estimates of Rimini Streetâs total addressable market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Streetâs business and the transaction, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments; inability to refinance existing debt on favorable terms; changes in taxes, governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Streetâs management team; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including difficulty in integrating the businesses of GPIAC and Rimini Street; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common stock; the inability to realize the expected amount and timing of cost savings and operating synergies; those discussed in GPIACâs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 under the heading âRisk Factors,â as updated from time to time by GPIAC and Rimini Streetâs Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents of GPIAC and Rimini Street on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (âSECâ) or in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC by GPIAC and Rimini Street. There may be additional risks that Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Streetâs expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Streetâs assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini StreetÂ´s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Â© 2017 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. âRimini Streetâ is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

