330 43

Pharnext Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer´s Disease (CTAD) Conference

31/10/2017 - 11:30

- Business Wire

Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that new synergy data related to PXT864, the Companyâs second lead PLEODRUGâ¢ in development for the treatment of Alzheimerâs disease (AD), will be presented as a late breaking poster at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimerâs Disease (CTAD) Conference, on November 1-4, 2017, in Boston (US). In addition, Pharnext will present other data related to PXT864 as a poster at the same meeting.

Details are as follows:

Poster Session Theme : Clinical Trials Results - All day, November 1-2, 2017

Boston Park Plaza, Georgian Room (Mezzanine Level)

Poster #LBP32BIS (late breaking) : âDirect double-blind analysis arguing for synergistic therapeutic effect of a fixed low-dose combination of acamprosate and baclofen in Human ADâ, J. Touchon et al.

Presenter : MickaÃ«l Guedj, PhD, Chief Data Officer, Pharnext, France

Poster #P-40 : âTreatment with PXT864 Showed Stabilisation of Cognitive Disability in Mild Alzheimerâs Disease after 36 Weeksâ, J. Touchon et al.

Presenter : RenÃ© Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France

PXT864 is a novel synergistic, fixed, low-dose combination of baclofen and acamprosate administered orally, twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets a metabolic imbalance in the brains of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864âs most advanced indication is Alzheimerâs disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimerâs disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPYâ¢. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUGâ¢ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005827/en/

PUBLICIDAD