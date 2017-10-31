Pharnext Announces Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer´s Disease (CTAD) Conference

- Business Wire
Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that new synergy data related to PXT864, the Companyâs second lead PLEODRUGâ¢ in development for the treatment of Alzheimerâs disease (AD), will be presented as a late breaking poster at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimerâs Disease (CTAD) Conference, on November 1-4, 2017, in Boston (US). In addition, Pharnext will present other data related to PXT864 as a poster at the same meeting.
Details are as follows:
Poster Session Theme : Clinical Trials Results - All day, November 1-2, 2017
Boston Park Plaza, Georgian Room (Mezzanine Level)
PXT864 is a novel synergistic, fixed, low-dose combination of baclofen and acamprosate administered orally, twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets a metabolic imbalance in the brains of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864âs most advanced indication is Alzheimerâs disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimerâs disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPYâ¢. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUGâ¢ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.
Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
