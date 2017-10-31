TRUSTECH the Largest Event Dedicated to Trust-Based Technologies is Presenting Its Conference on Biometrics

- Business Wire
For its 2017 edition, the world leading event dedicated to secure payment, identification and connectivity will include a high-level conference programme among which a one-day conference track on:
Biometrics for Authentication
28th of November â 2 pm / 6 pm
With regard to authentication, two main requirements are currently taken into consideration: on the one hand, overcoming the traditional username/password combination that has shown its limitations; on the other hand, enabling the authentication of both the device and the user for security purpose. In this context, biometrics is becoming an emblematic technique for strong authentication and experiencing a migration from pure state requirements â mainly for securing sensitive sites and for forensic purpose - to consumer environments. In the context of the digital society, risk management requires extended guarantees. Biometric authentication brings further dimensions such as âWho you areâ and âwhere you areâ, and sensors are being integrated into mobile devices, PCs, tablets and smartphones.
This conference will be chaired by Daniel BACHENHEIMER, Senior Manager, AccentureÂ :
Â«Â It is clear that biometric recognition technologies have experienced unprecedented adoption over the past few years. The primary use case has been authentication; in particular, authentication to access smart phone based applications. The familiarity and ease of the biometric authentication process has changed the perception of many millions of people who associated fingerprint capture with a criminal booking processes to one where fingerprint capture enables a seamless log in experience.
Even with the wide adoption of biometric authentication there is still a long way to go. There have been many advancements in both the adoption and performance of biometric recognition technologies and there is more work to be done as the technology is used to both facilitate and secure processes that require validating identity claims.Â Â»
About TRUSTECH (Incorporating Cartes): The event was first held over thirty years ago under the name âCARTES Secure Connexionsâ, to promote the new-born technology of smartcards. Now it has been re-named âTRUSTECH (incorporating CARTES)â, to better reflect the way the industry and the event have evolved, and its focus on trust-based technologies.
