Axway Extends Multi-Cloud Strategy in Expanded Microsoft Integration

31/10/2017 - 10:45

AxwayÂ (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced that clients choosing Microsoft Azure can now power Axway AMPLIFYâ¢, its integration and engagement platform, across multiple clouds. Designed to enable organizations around the world to unlock business value from a vast array of data sources and transform the customer experience, AMPLIFY helps developers, architects and administrators develop innovative user experiences on any device.

Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions to better collaborate across departments and geographies. In todayâs new business environment, being able to quickly master and leverage massive volumes of data are a key element in creating desirable customer experiences. With AMPLIFY now powered by Azure, its customers will benefit from the productivity, intelligence and hybrid capabilities of the trusted Azure cloud platform.

With traditional omnichannel approaches to customer experience proving to be sub-optimal for some organizations, Axway has identified a new approach to meet customer needs â customer experience networks. Leveraging data from a vast array of internal and external sources in a customerâs journey, on premise and across different clouds, enterprises can innovate faster to better serve customers, employees, business partners and suppliers. Azure partners and customers can take advantage of this CX network to co-innovate with customers and embrace stakeholders in a more strategic and coherent way.

Azure will power the breadth of modules in the AMPLIFY platform, including:

Axway API Management: Enables organizations to innovate faster and more securely by combining API lifecycle management, secure integration services, monitoring and analytics to heighten ecosystem engagement.

Axway Managed File Transfer: Delivers multi-protocol, high-end managed file transfer (MFT) gateway designed to secure, govern and track file flows among people and applications inside organizations as well as end users, the cloud and mobile devices. The included SecureTransport feature handles everything from high-volume automated high-speed secure file transfers between systems, sites, lines of business and external partners, to user-driven communications and mobile, folder- and portal-based file sharing.

Additionally, Axway Syncplicity customers will now be able to store their data on Azure as a trusted and productive cloud platform. Built to support large enterprises modernizing their data infrastructure to power a digital workplace, Syncplicity is a secure enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) offering that reduces costs and removes data silos between employees, partners and suppliers to improve productivity and collaboration across the enterprise network.

âIn an increasingly collaborative and digital work environment, the cloud delivers the freedom organizations need to innovate and deliver better user experiences,â said Jean-Marc Lazzari, CEO, Axway. âAs our continued relationship with Microsoft expands, we are thrilled to be able to extend the power of AMPLIFY with Microsoft Azure.â

Michael Angiulo, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. said, âMicrosoft Azure enables users to turn ideas into new apps, reimagine existing systems, and create cloud applications. Now available on Azure, theÂ AxwayÂ AMPLIFY platform helps enterprises liberate data from internal and external silos with enhanced speed, scale, and security."

Microsoft will be participating, speaking and having a partner booth at Axway SPARK virtual event presenting the value of Customer Experience Network. To register, click here.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFYâ¢, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, digital leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, heightens collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com/en.

