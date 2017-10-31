330 43

GRAMINEX L.L.C. expands its partnership with IDIPharma after clinical study publication.

GraminexÂ® LLC, producer of Non-Solvent GraminexÂ® Flower Pollen Extractsâ¢, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with IDIPharma. After completion and publication of clinical studies supporting the use of GraminexÂ® Flower Pollen Extractâ¢ for Prostate Pain and Chronic Pelvic Pain (CCP), IDIPharma and GraminexÂ® have agreed to expand clinical research on GraminexÂ® Flower Pollen Extractâ¢.

âGraminexÂ® looks forward to expanding its relationship with IDIPharma, producer of DEPROXÂ® 500 containing Non-Solvent GraminexÂ® Flower Pollen Extractâ¢. IDIPharma has proven its outstanding commitment to quality by delivering substantiated products to its customers,â stated Justin E Ritter, Regulatory Affairs.

âIDIPharma is committed to solving gynecological, urological and andrological problems by its continued scientific collaboration within the medical community. DeproxÂ® 500, which contains Non-Solvent GraminexÂ® Flower Pollen Extractâ¢, was the first Italian Supplement strongly focused on prostatitis. DeproxÂ® is supported by clinical studies that underline the distinctiveness of its formulation and its real effectiveness in regards to the long standing problems of prostatitis,â stated Dora Arena, Ph.D.

GraminexÂ® LLC is the leading producer of natural and solvent free GraminexÂ® Flower Pollen Extractâ¢. GraminexÂ® directly owns and manages more than 8,500 acres of farmland in Northwest Ohio. GraminexâsÂ® active raw ingredients are grown and processed for use in the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, food and skincare industries. GraminexÂ® markets clinically supported Flower Pollen Extracts, focusing on prostate care, urinary care, menopausal support, and skin care. Partnered with its distributors, retailers and manufacturers, GraminexÂ® products are sold in more than 44 countries.

IDIPharma is a pioneer and leader in the Italian phyto-market, focusing on urological diseases. Each year IDIPharma sponsors several Italian and European Urological Congresses to increase the awareness of DeproxÂ® through urologists and publicizing results of clinical studies containing Non-Solvent GraminexÂ® Flower Pollen Extractsâ¢.

