IFF Joins Forces with WBCSD FReSH Initiative Targeting Food Waste

31/10/2017 - 10:45

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, has joined FReSH, a project of the World Business Council on Sustainable Development (WBCSD) designed to improve the health of people and the planet by recalibrating the global systems of consumption, transportation, production and agriculture, thus achieving the initiativeâs goal to make responsibly produced, healthy, enjoyable diets available for all. A standing member of the WBCSD, IFF will join forces with the EAT Foundation and 38 leading businesses to accelerate transformational change in global food systems.

âAs an Executive Committee member of the WBCSD, I am proud for IFF to engage in such a critical initiative that impacts so many peopleâs lives daily,â said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. âWe are passionate about doing the right thing and happy to have the opportunity to contribute in areas where we can make a positive difference in the world.â

Launched in the beginning of 2017, FReSH - the Food Reform for Sustainability and Health program â identified five work streams necessary to create transformative change. IFF will focus on the food loss and waste work stream. This is aligned with the Companyâs sustainability strategy that calls for developing regenerative products using circular economy principles.

âWe are pleased to welcome IFF to FReSH and to integrate IFFâs leadership and commitment into the Food Loss and Waste workstream,â said Peter Bakker, WBCSD CEO. âFReSH aims to transform global food systems and we are confident IFF will bring valuable industry experience to the table.â

âOne-third of food produced is lost or wasted, amounting to about 1.3 billion tons annually, with a global cost of more than $400 billion,â said Dr. Gregory Yep, EVP, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer. âIFF is deeply connected with the global food industry, and we are committed to finding sustainable and responsible solutions that will lead to a regenerative, abundant and healthy world.â

âAs part of this collaboration, we have an excellent opportunity to work with partners and peers who are as committed to creating improved pathways and accelerating transformational change as we are at IFF,â continued Dr. Yep. âWe thank WBCSD and EAT for creating this phenomenal partnership and we look forward to pushing the boundaries to ensure more people have access to healthy, affordable and sustainably produced food.â

