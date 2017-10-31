A New Humanitarian Envoy to Support Refugees Worldwide

Empresas y finanzas
In a significant step to bolster their ongoing life-saving relief operations, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), one of the worldâs leading humanitarian organisations based out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, as its Humanitarian Envoy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171029005045/en/

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi during his visit to Al Zaatari Refugee Camp (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its establishment first as a fundraising campaign in 2013, and then transforming into a full-fledged humanitarian foundation in 2015, TBHF has actioned positive change in the lives of more than 600,000 refugees and people in need, especially women and children who fled regions affected by wars and crises in countries including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, and Indonesia among other countries.

Based out of the UAEâs third largest emirate, Sharjah, and Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, TBHF made the announcement in recognition of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimiâs remarkable efforts in charitable fields across the UAE and the MENA region.

As TBHF Humanitarian Envoy, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi will contribute to mobilising community support both regionally and internationally, to advocate for refugees and less fortunate people around the world, and will support TBHF with building stronger humanitarian partnerships in the UAE, the GCC region and beyond.

The appointment reinforces Sharjahâs leading role in the international community in driving and supporting humanitarian campaigns worldwide.

TBHF also plays a major role in facilitating increased cooperation with local and regional government bodies, international humanitarian organisations and UN agencies. TBHF and its partners operate in a range of countries and terrains â from major cities to remote villages â and tailor their programmes to fit the varying realities of individual conflict zones.

To help TBHF maximise their outreach to those in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, visit their donation page: http://tbhf.ae/donate-bigheart/

