A New Humanitarian Envoy to Support Refugees Worldwide

- Business Wire
In a significant step to bolster their ongoing life-saving relief operations, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), one of the worldâs leading humanitarian organisations based out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, as its Humanitarian Envoy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171029005045/en/
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi during his visit to Al Zaatari Refugee Camp (Photo: Business Wire)
Since its establishment first as a fundraising campaign in 2013, and then transforming into a full-fledged humanitarian foundation in 2015, TBHF has actioned positive change in the lives of more than 600,000 refugees and people in need, especially women and children who fled regions affected by wars and crises in countries including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, and Indonesia among other countries.
Based out of the UAEâs third largest emirate, Sharjah, and Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, TBHF made the announcement in recognition of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimiâs remarkable efforts in charitable fields across the UAE and the MENA region.
As TBHF Humanitarian Envoy, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi will contribute to mobilising community support both regionally and internationally, to advocate for refugees and less fortunate people around the world, and will support TBHF with building stronger humanitarian partnerships in the UAE, the GCC region and beyond.
The appointment reinforces Sharjahâs leading role in the international community in driving and supporting humanitarian campaigns worldwide.
TBHF also plays a major role in facilitating increased cooperation with local and regional government bodies, international humanitarian organisations and UN agencies. TBHF and its partners operate in a range of countries and terrains â from major cities to remote villages â and tailor their programmes to fit the varying realities of individual conflict zones.
To help TBHF maximise their outreach to those in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, visit their donation page: http://tbhf.ae/donate-bigheart/
Â
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171029005045/en/
El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont podría comparecer de nuevo este miércoles ante los medios de comunicación, esta vez en …
El tenista español Rafa Nadal afrontará desde este miércoles su andadura en el torneo de París-Bercy, noveno y último Masters 1.000 de …
Un blanco elaborado en Villamanta (Madrid), calificado Vino de Mesa por voluntad de los bodegueros aunque de excelsa calidad. Con albillo …
La vida es el camino hacia la muerte. Superando la evidencia y ahondando en lo abstracto, el concepto de ese final, de esa muerte, difiere …
Este Día Todos lo Santos es tradición visitar el cementerio. Muchos serán los que hagan su visita anual al campo santo, limpien la placa, …
El detenido como supuesto autor del atropello mortal este martes en Nueva York que ha sido catalogado como un atentado terrorista ha sido …
Los catalanes ahora mismo viven un momento peculiar: tienen dos Papas, dos Reyes, dos países y dos Governs. Todo a la vez. Tan único es el …
La Cámara baja del Parlamento (Dieta) de Japón ha reelegido este miércoles como primer ministro a Shinzo Abe, líder del Partido Liberal …
Las autoridades estadounidenses han hallado una nota en el vehículo utilizado por el terrorista de Nueva York en la que el atentado es …
Este miércoles 1 de noviembre se celebra en España la festividad del Día de Todos los Santos. Esta fiesta de significación religiosa …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Albarracín, lugar de vacío y silencio
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens