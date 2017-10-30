330 43

Northern Trust Wins Three "Best Private Bank" Awards

30/10/2017 - 11:15

Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management services, has been named âBest Private Bankâ in the U.S. by Professional Wealth Management and The Banker magazines, publications of the Financial Times Group. Northern Trust was also recognized globally as âBest Private Bankâ in the Family Office and the U.S. Succession Planning categories

Now in its ninth year, the Global Private Banking Awards attract more than 170 submissions from banks in more than 60 countries. Northern Trust has been recognized as âBest Private Bankâ in the U.S. for eight of nine years.

âNorthern Trust sets the standard with the quality of its private banking proposition,â Professional Wealth Management Editor-in-Chief Yuri Bender said. âThe judges also noted the growth of assets in a goals-based wealth management framework, making intelligent use of non-risk and risk assets including alternative assets.â

âWe are honored by these awards, which reflect our stewardship on behalf of clients and our commitment to providing holistic advice and unparalleled service,â Northern Trust Wealth Management President Steven L. Fradkin said. âWe foster long-term relationships by offering a unique combination of service, expertise and global capabilities tailored to distinct needs.â

Northern Trust received the honors at a gala dinner on October 26 in London at the Four Seasonâs Park Lane Hotel.

Northern Trust Wealth Management specializes in Goals Driven Wealth Management backed by innovative technology and a strong fiduciary heritage. Northern Trust Wealth Management is ranked among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $284 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2017, and a wide network of wealth management offices across the United States.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$7.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

